Facial Aesthetics Market Is Expected to Reach $25.76 Billion by 2031, Allied Market Research Says

Portland, OR, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global facial aesthetics market generated $6.23 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $25.76 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14746

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $6.23 billion Market Size in 2031 $25.76 billion CAGR 15.5% No. of Pages in Report 279 Segments covered Product, Application, End User and Region Drivers Technological advancements in the medical aesthetic industry Increase in number of licensed medical centers to conduct facial aesthetic procedure Rise in the number of product launches by different key players Opportunities Increase in awareness regarding facial aesthetic procedures among the young population Restraints High costs associated with facial aesthetic procedures

Covid-19 Impact Scenarios-

The Covid-19 outbreak impacted the global facial aesthetics market negatively.

Several clinics and hospitals were restructured to accommodate more patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Non-essential surgical procedures such as facial aesthetics procedures were cancelled during the pandemic, which negatively impacted the revenue of aesthetic companies.

However, the market is gradually recovering and gaining traction post the pandemic.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Facial Aesthetics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14746?reqfor=covid

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global facial aesthetics market based on product, application, end user and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product, the dermal fillers segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 16.1% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses botulinum toxin, microdermabrasion, chemical peels and others under the product segment.

Based on application, the facial line correction treatment segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominancy through 2031. Moreover, the same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses scar treatment, lip enhancement, restoration of volume or fullness and others under the application segment.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment captured the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global market in 2021, and is likely to exhibit noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses specialty and dermatology clinics and others under the end user segment.

Based on region, the market across North America contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14746

The key market players analyzed in the global facial aesthetics market report include AbbVie, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Syneron, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Elan aesthetics, Evolus Inc., Fotona D.O.O, Galderma Laboratories, Ipsen, Johnson and Johnson, Merz Pharma, Revance Therapeutics, Sinclair Pharma, Teoxane, and Vital Esthetique.

The report analyzes these key players of the global facial aesthetics market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Syphilis Testing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Capsule Endoscopy System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Micromanipulators Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Flow Cytometry Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market- Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Extremity Reconstruction Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.