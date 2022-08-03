Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market to Generate USD 22.15 Billion by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global autonomous mobile robot (AMR) market generated USD 1.61 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate USD 22.15 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 34.3% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends with driving forces and opportunities. In addition, the study is a helpful source of guidance for top segments as it mentions segment and sub-segment analysis based on regions and countries.

The research aims to offer insights and analysis for market players, new entrants, and investors to gain competitive edge and raise their stakes in the global autonomous mobile robot industry. The research also highlights the Covid-19 pandemic impact on the overall market size.

Collating important information and statistics in 315 pages with the help of 369 tables and 186 figures, the report aims to assist leading market players understand the market dynamics and adopt strategies to raise the autonomous mobile robot market size.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.61 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 22.15 Billion CAGR 34.3% No. of Pages 315 Tables 369 Figures 186 Segments covered Type, Application, End User, and Geography. Drivers Rise in e-commerce activities Increase in warehouse automation Opportunities Adoption of automated material handling in the construction sector Increase in utilization of mobile robots in hospitals for delivery of medicines

The research outlines and explains changing market dynamics of the global autonomous mobile robot market. These insights are helpful in devising growth strategies and avail the competitive edge. Rise in e-commerce activities across the globe, increase in warehouse automation, and surge in adoption of these robots in different industries for their ability to navigate in dynamic environments without human intervention drive the growth of the market. However, limitations on the load size and high cost of AMR system implementation restrain the market growth.

Outlining the opportunities that lead to the expansion of the global autonomous mobile robot industry in the next few years, the Lead Analyst for the Semiconductor & Electronics category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “There has been a surge in adoption of automated material handling in the construction sector. In addition, ongoing trends including lights-out automation lead to increased usage of AMR in various industries. Increase in utilization of mobile robots in hospitals for delivery of medicines and equipment presents new opportunities in the coming years.”

The research provides an extensive segmentation of the global autonomous mobile robot market based on type, application, end user, and geography. The study also analyzes the sub-segments of each of these segments. Based on type, the research sub-segments the market into good-to-person picking robots, autonomous inventory robots, self-driving forklifts, and unmanned aerial vehicles. On the basis of application, the study sub-divides the market into sorting, warehouse fleet management, tugging, pick & place, and others. By end user, the report sub-classifies the market into automotive, FMCG, electronic, life science, logistic, education, healthcare, and others.

Based on geography, the research sub-segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Based on report, Europe held the highest share of the global autonomous mobile robot market in 2021, and will maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the demand for automated material handling equipment from the manufacturing industry, huge investments by government authorities, and the adoption of Industry 4.0. On the other hand, North America will grow steadily throughout the forecast period. This is due to internal & external security threats and surge in terrorist activities that lead to implementation of automated robots. Moreover, advancements in technologies in the region create opportunities for growth.

The study analyzes the leading players of the global autonomous mobile robot market to outline the competitive scenario of the market. The research analyzes the leading market players such as Peer Robotics, GreyOrange Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Clearpath Robotics, Inc., Verizon, SMP Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Mobile Industrial Robots Aps, Locus Robotics, and Omron Adept Technologies, Inc. This analysis is helpful in determining steps to be taken to gain a competitive edge and international presence across the world.

