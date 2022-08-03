New Analysis from CorVel Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 on Workers’ Compensation Claims

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation, a national provider of risk management solutions, recently published a white paper analyzing the impact that COVID-19 had on workers’ compensation claims in 2021. These strategic insights demonstrate an overall increase in claims in 2021 by 6% compared to 2020, with COVID-19 claims decreasing 38% and non-COVID claims increasing 14%.



“As we enter our third year of the pandemic, it is import to look back and examine how COVID-19 impacted workers’ compensation claims,” said Michael Combs, President and CEO at CorVel. “Last year was a transition year for all of us, as seen in our analysis. While COVID claims declined, industries returning to work saw an increase in non-COVID claims as new and returning employees rejoined the workforce. With our CogencyIQ team and our access to extensive data, we provide these insights to our customers and colleagues, helping them to better understand the past and prepare for the future.”

The analysis reviewed claims received from April 1 through December 31, 2021, compared to the same time frame in 2020, with all data valued at the end of each period. The report provides data on overall COVID and non-COVID claims, along with geographic and industry-specific details. The 2021 data in this analysis reflects findings based on CorVel customers who reported claims in both years.

To learn more, download the white paper and register for CorVel’s live webinar on August 10, 2022, where claims management leaders will delve into the 2021 report and elaborate on key findings.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing worker’s compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

