Detonator Market 2022-2028 Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Types, Applications, Key Players, Top Countries, Growing Factors, Key Dynamics, Emerging Technologies

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Detonator market size is estimated to be worth US$ 775.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 712.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of -1.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.



Detonator Market Segmentation: -

Segment by Type

Industrial Electric Detonators

Shock Tube Detonators

Others

Segment by Application

Coal Mines

Metal Mines

Non-metal Mines

Railway or Road

Hydraulic & Hydropower

Others

In terms of product, Shock Tube Detonators is the largest segment, with a share of over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Coal Mines, followed by Metal Mines.

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

EMEA is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by USA and China, both have a share over 40% percent.



Key Players in the Detonator Market: -

Yunnan Civil Explosive

Orica

CNIGC

Dyno Nobel/IPL

MAXAM

Huhua

Nanling Civil Explosive

Poly Permanent Union Holding

Sichuan Yahua

Leiming Kehua

IDEAL

Gezhouba Explosive

Sasol

AEL

ENAEX

EPC e

BME Mining

NOF

AUSTIN

Global Detonator key players include Yunnan Civil Explosive, Orica, CNIGC, Dyno Nobel/IPL, MAXAM, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 30%.



