Cryptocurrency Mining Market 2022-2028 Top Players, Types, Applications, Key Regions, Development Trend, Future Investment, Global Share, Regional Outlook

Cryptocurrency mining is a validation of transactions. For this effort, successful miners obtain new cryptocurrency as a reward. The global Cryptocurrency Mining market size is projected to reach US$ 17040 million by 2028, from US$ 14010 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2022-2028.
Cryptocurrency Mining Market Segmentation: -
Segment by Type
- ASICs
- GPUs
- FPGAs
Segment by Application
- Remote Hosting Services
- Cloud Mining
- Self-mining
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)
North America is the largest market, with a share about 53%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe with the share about 23% and 22%.
Key Players in the Cryptocurrency Mining Market: -
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies
- Bitfarms
- Hut 8 Mining
- Argo Blockchain
- Bit Digital
- GMO Internet
- Riot Blockchain
- Core Scientific
- Marathon Digital Holdings
- MGT Capital Investments
- Ault Global Holdings
Global Cryptocurrency Mining includes HIVE Blockchain Technologies, Bitfarms, Hut 8 Mining, Argo Blockchain and Bit Digital, etc. Global top 5 companies hold a share over 3.3%.
