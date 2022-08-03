Metal Intermediate Bulk Container Market Intelligence Report 2022:Featuring Key Players Automationstechnik, Hoover, Metal Craft Technologies & Others

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Intermediate Bulk Container Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Metal Intermediate Bulk Container Market is projected to reach USD 2,755.66 million by 2027 from USD 1,970.83 million in 2021, at a CAGR 5.74% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics
- The Americas Metal Intermediate Bulk Container Market size was estimated at USD 514.91 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 538.26 million in 2022, at a CAGR 5.40% to reach USD 705.98 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Metal Intermediate Bulk Container Market size was estimated at USD 683.46 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 731.97 million in 2022, at a CAGR 6.24% to reach USD 982.76 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Metal Intermediate Bulk Container Market size was estimated at USD 772.45 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 810.49 million in 2022, at a CAGR 5.53% to reach USD 1,066.92 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Design:
- Cubic
- Cylindrical
Capacity:
- 1000 to 1500 L
- 1500 to 2000 L
- 500 to 1000 L
- Up to 500 L
Content:
- Liquids
- Semi Solids
- Solids
Material:
- Carbon Steel
- Stainless Steel
End User:
- Building & Construction
- Dyes
- Food & Food Ingredients
- Industrial Chemicals
- Inks
- Paints
- Petroleum & Lubricants
- Pharmaceutical
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Overview
4. Americas Metal Intermediate Bulk Container Market
5. Asia-Pacific Metal Intermediate Bulk Container Market
6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Metal Intermediate Bulk Container Market
7. Company Usability Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Automationstechnik GmbH
- Greif, Inc.
- Hoover CS
- Mauser Packaging Solutions
- Metal Craft Technologies Co.
- Metano IBC Services, Inc.
- Pensteel Ltd.
- Precision IBC, Inc.
- Pyramid Technoplast Pvt. Ltd.
- SafeRack
- Schoeller Allibert AB
- Schutz Container Systems Inc.
- Sharpsville Container Corporation
- Snyder Industries Inc.
- Thielmann US LLC
- Time Technoplast Ltd.
- Yenchen Machinery Co., Ltd.
