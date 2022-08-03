Crowdfunding Market Worth US$ 28920 million by 2028 | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Types, Applications, Key Players, Top Countries, Growing Factors, Key Dynamics, Emerging Technologies

Pune, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowdfunding market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give an analysis of sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, and forecast. Crowdfunding market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream, and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects cover market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/19984799
Crowdfunding is a type of Alternative Lending that funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet. The global Crowdfunding market size is projected to reach US$ 28920 million by 2028, from US$ 13640 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2028.
Segment by Type
- Reward-based Crowdfunding
- Equity Crowdfunding
- Donation and Other
Segment by Application
- Cultural Industries
- Technology
- Product
- Healthcare
- Other
Crowdfunding are mainly classified into the following types: reward-based crowdfunding, equity crowdfunding, donation and other. Reward-based crowdfunding is the most widely used type which takes up about 74% of the total sales in 2019.
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
China is the largest region of Crowdfunding in the world, China market took up about 37% the global market in 2019, while Europe and United States were about 17%, 32%.
To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/19984799
Leading players of Crowdfunding include: -
- Kickstarter
- Indiegogo
- GoFundMe
- Fundable
- Crowdcube
- GoGetFunding
- Patreon
- Crowdfunder
- CircleUp
- AngelList
- DonorsChoose
- Crowdfunder UK
- FundRazr
- Companisto
- Campfire
- Milaap
- Crowdo
- CrowdPlus
- Modian
- Idianchou
- Alibaba
- Jingdong
- Suning
Key Developments in the Crowdfunding Market: -
- To describe Crowdfunding Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force
- To analyze the manufacturers of Crowdfunding, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share
- To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and Crowdfunding market share
- To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application
- To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications
- To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.
- To describe Crowdfunding sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19984799
Some Points Covered from TOC:
1 Report Business Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Crowdfunding Breakdown Data by Type
5 Crowdfunding Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia-Pacific
9 Latin America
10 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Players Profiles
12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
Purchase this Report (Price 4900 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/19984799
About Absolute Reports:
Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.