EOI Lighting USA Announces New Venture

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EOI Lighting USA, a manufacturer and pioneer of LED-based and solid-state energy-saving products, has officially announced its new Wide Area Illumination Technology, EFL Series Flood Lights. As a sustainable LED Flood lighting solution, the EFL Series is designed with higher operating efficiency in a compact form.

EOI is offering the best "Wide Area Illumination Technology" Flood Lights for the Utility, Municipality and Co-op Industries. The EFL Series are designed and engineered to replace up to 400W HID floods utilizing the EOI FL1 Floods along with the EFLL Floods replacing up to 1000W HID fixtures in a variety of applications. The EFL Series are 60%-70% more efficient, designed in a compact form factor with industry leading efficacy up to 159 LPW.

The EFL Series leverages both breakthrough LED Wide Area Illumination Technology and precision engineered optics to save energy without negatively impacting the exceptional (robust) performance. EOI offers Numerous Lumen packages available, 2700K, 3000K & 4000K, 20kV/10kA surge protection available, 6x6 and 6x5 NEMA light distribution available, discrete LED for Glare Control, user friendly Light Weight Design and standard ANSI C136.41-7 Pin receptacles making the EFL Flood Series the only choice for your flood light requirements.

The EFL Series incorporates Low-E Copper die cast aluminum alloy casting with slim design, corrosion resistance polyester powder painted with minimum 2.0 mil. thickness, along with its compact form, built-in handles for ease of installation, tool-less entry and extremely light in weight and portability, making it today's choice as it takes the end user into tomorrow with its Wide Area Illumination Technology.

"As a manufacturer of highly engineered LED street and area lighting luminaires that supports the utility, municipality and co-op marketplace throughout North America, we set out to pioneer an industry leading new Flood Light Series that is efficient in terms of performance, energy usage and cost savings," said Michael J. Hodgdon, National Sales Manager at EOI Lighting USA.

"Our combination of technological features and highly engineered optics makes the EFL Series the right choice for your Wide Area Illumination needs."

To learn more about EOI Lighting USA and the technologically advanced EFL Series, please visit https://eoilighting.com.

About EOI Lighting USA

EOI Lighting continues to impact the lighting industry, being a major player in the LED Street & Area Lighting market working with Utilities, Municipalities, and Co-ops, from its ability to provide high end LED Chips to manufacturers globally, and providing Traffic Control signals to Municipalities throughout North America.

EOI continues to make huge investments assuring our position throughout the North American LED Street & Area conversion processes. We are committed to our Corporate Business plan, putting our customers first, and providing exceptional engineered, environmentally friendly, value priced and industry leading warrantied products.

