VitalHub Announces Q2 2022 Conference Call Date

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: VHI, OTCQX:VHIBF) is pleased to announce that it will release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 9:00AM EST (details below).

Conference Call Details

VitalHub’s quarterly investor conference call will take place on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 9:00AM EST. To join the call, please dial 1-888-664-6383 (Toll-Free North America) or 416-764-8650 (Local – Toronto) and enter confirmation number 51418625.

A replay of the call will be available until Friday, August 19, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-888-390-0541 (Toll-Free North America) or 416-764-8677 (Local – Toronto), using the replay entry code 418625#.

Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

VitalHub will be participating the Q3 Investor Summit on August 16th & 17th. This event is a two-day virtual investor conference organized by The Investor Summit Group and will give the Company an opportunity to present the VitalHub investment opportunity to a diverse audience, as well as have two full days of one-on-one meetings with investors across North America.

To participate in this conference as an investor, please click here.

ABOUT VITALHUB:

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes. VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child, Youth & Adult), Long-Term Care, Home Health, Community & Social Services and Acute Care sectors.

VitalHub develops technologies in two primary categories: Patient Flow, Operational Visibility & Patient Journey Optimization solutions; and Electronic Health Record, Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization solutions. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing a strategic M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 600 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI" and on the OTC Markets OTCQX Exchange under the symbol “VHIBF”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com