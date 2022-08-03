Cordless Power Tools Market 2022-2028 by Global Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Types, Applications, Developments, Business Strategies

Pune, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordless Power Tools Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Cordless Power Tools market during the forecast period.

In short, the Cordless Power Tools market report is helpful for industry players, investors, consultants, business strategists, researchers, and all those who is having any kind of interest or are planning to venture into the Cordless Power Tools market in any way.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cordless Power Tools market size is estimated to be worth USD 32630 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 45770 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Cordless Power Tools Market Segmentation: -

Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

Drill

Saw

Hammers

Wrenches

Screwdrivers

Outdoor Power Equipment

Others

Segment by End Users

Professional

Consumer

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Cordless Power Tools Market: -

TTI

Stanley Black & Decker

Bosch

Makita

HiKOKI

Stihl

Husqvarna

Snap-on Incorporated

Greenworks

Hilti

Dongcheng

Festool

Positec Group

CHERVON

Yamabiko

C. & E. Fein

Apex Tool Group

Einhell

Emerson

Jiangsu Jinding

Chicago Pneumatic

Emak

Blount

KEN

Fortive

ITW

