Tribun Health Enters a Strategic Partnership With Mindpeak to Provide Pathologists With the Most Advanced AI Diagnostic Tool for Breast Cancer

PARIS, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribun Health, the European leader in software development for digital pathology, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Mindpeak, a global leader for pathology AI software with world-class industry experts in the development of artificial intelligence algorithms to provide precision and speed in clinical pathology.

Together, Tribun Health and Mindpeak help pathologists analyze whole-slide-images (WSI) of immunohistochemically (IHC) stained human breast cancer tissue (biomarkers: Ki-67, ER and PR) to detect, classify, count cancer cells and to provide the respective quantitative score. This way, pathologists are relieved of tedious and repetitive tasks, which allows them to focus on the most complex cases where their expertise matters most. Tribun Health's Image Management System and Mindpeak's AI software are both CE-IVD marked, allowing their use as a medical device for clinical diagnostics and in research alike.

"As a provider of AI algorithms, we integrate our AI tools deeply into the leading pathology workflow platforms (IMS) available in order to provide the best user experience for pathologists and thereby a reproducible, accurate and quick diagnosis for the patients and their families. For this reason, we are very pleased to announce the integration of our breast cancer algorithms into CaloPix 5 by Tribun Health", says Felix Faber, CEO and Founder at Mindpeak.

It is also an alliance between two European companies looking to improve the way diagnosis is delivered by democratizing pathology with AI. "I am very excited about this strategic partnership. We are combining our fields of expertise to deliver ultimate clinical confidence and increased productivity. The integration and development of our catalog of the best third-party algorithms is an integral part of our end-to-end digital pathology suite, providing pathologists with a complete workflow for a high-value experience", says Jean-François Pomerol, CEO at Tribun Health. Mindpeak's algorithms are now available in the IMS CaloPix 5, ranked as Europe's top-performing digital pathology provider in 2022 by Klas Research, which is currently being deployed in various hospitals. Additional algorithms from Mindpeak, notably HER2 and PD-L1, will be integrated in a continuous mode.

About Mindpeak: Mindpeak, founded by Felix Faber and Dr. Tobias Lang, has been developing image analysis software for pathologists based on artificial intelligence since 2018. Partnering with several international laboratories and leading pathology service providers, Mindpeak is continuously expanding its product range and developing it into an indispensable component of the digitalised pathology workflow. Mindpeak's AI algorithms for breast cancer diagnosis were the first AI tools for digital pathology to make it into clinical routine in the USA.

Contact: Carsten Maltzan; PR Advisor; carsten.maltzan(@)mindpeak.ai

About Tribun Health: Tribun Health is a Paris-based company, addressing a significant and fast-growing need for end-to-end pathology department digitization. The privately held company is a pioneer in pathology workflow solutions and is considered the industry leader by winning the Best in Klas 2022 award for the most successful digital pathology provider in Europe. Tribun Health's extensive, decade-long expertise drives confidence for laboratories looking for a seamless transition to a digital pathology platform.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.