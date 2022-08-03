Global Mezcal Market Intelligence Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Bacardi, Diageo, Madre Mezcal and Others

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mezcal Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mezcal Market is projected to reach USD 1,423.93 million by 2027 from USD 456.05 million in 2021, at a CAGR 20.89% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The Americas Mezcal Market size was estimated at USD 205.98 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 241.63 million in 2022, at a CAGR 20.06% to reach USD 617.00 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Mezcal Market size was estimated at USD 74.03 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 92.62 million in 2022, at a CAGR 22.59% to reach USD 251.40 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Mezcal Market size was estimated at USD 176.03 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 212.00 million in 2022, at a CAGR 21.11% to reach USD 555.52 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the mezcal to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Product:

Mezcal Anejo

Mezcal Joven

Mezcal Reposado

ABV:

40% and Above

Less than 40%

Distribution:

Convenience Store

Online

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Region

Key Players

Bacardi Limited

Becle SAB de CV

Craft Distillers

Destileria Tlacolula

Diageo PLC

Dos Hombres

El Silencio Holdings Inc.

Gem & Bolt, LLC

Ilegal Mezcal, S.A.

Lagrimas de Dolores

Los Amantes Mezcal S.A. de C.V.

Madre Mezcal

Mezcal Amores

Mezcal Hacienda Dolores S.P.R. de R.L.

Mezcal Vago

Pernod Ricard S.A.

Rey Campero

Scorpion Mezcal S.A. de C.V.

William Grant & Sons Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Americas Mezcal Market



5. Asia-Pacific Mezcal Market



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Mezcal Market



7. Company Usability Profiles



