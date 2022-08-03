Minerva Surgical Announces Time To Talk Campaign

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Surgical, Inc. – The Uterine Health Company (Nasdaq: UTRS), focused on the treatment of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB), today announced their Time To Talk social media campaign and local event series.



Abnormal Uterine Bleeding, or AUB, is a common medical condition affecting 1 in 3 women1 that results in heavy periods and uterine bleeding outside the normal duration, regularity, or frequency. AUB encompasses a variety of causes and symptoms that can leave women feeling as if life revolves around their period.

The Clinical Education team at Minerva recently began hosting Time To Talk…LIVE in person events. Together with local gynecology practices, the team invites those who have questions about their period to attend open, informational conversations about all things period.

Dr. Elizabeth Roth and Dr. Kent Meldrum from May-Grant Obstetrics & Gynecology spoke at the inaugural Time To Talk…LIVE event on July 19 in Lancaster, PA. Dr. Roth stressed the importance of talking about your period. She stated, “We are here to help you. Open communication with your physician is key to getting your heavy period treated.”

Upcoming events include locations in Suwanee, GA, Wheeling, WV, Morgantown, WV and Lancaster, OH. We encourage you to come as you are for a casual conversation with a doctor that specializes in AUB near you. If you are interested in holding a Time To Talk…LIVE event in your area, contact Minerva at aub@minervasurgical.com.

“We strongly encourage anyone who thinks they may be living with AUB to talk to an OBGYN who understands the condition. Attending a Time To Talk…LIVE event is a fantastic first step in initiating the discussion,” said Mike Clapper, Director of Brand Strategy at Market Development at Minerva Surgical.

Supporters can join the conversation using #TimeToTalkAUB. Visit www.aubandme.com to understand the symptoms, causes and minimally invasive treatment options for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding.

About Minerva Surgical, Inc. – The Uterine Health Company

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. The Company has established a broad product line of commercially available, minimally invasive alternatives to hysterectomy, which are designed to address the most common causes of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) in most uterine anatomies. The Minerva Surgical solutions can be used in a variety of medical treatment settings and aim to address the drawbacks associated with alternative treatment methods and to preserve the uterus by avoiding unnecessary hysterectomies.

