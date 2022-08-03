Global Second-life EV Batteries Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Hyundai, Nissan, Toyota, Tesla & Others

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Second-life EV Batteries Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Second-life EV Batteries Market is projected to reach USD 34,758.46 million by 2027 from USD 19,717.27 million in 2021, at a CAGR 9.90% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics
- The Americas Second-life EV Batteries Market size was estimated at USD 6,454.94 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 7,009.22 million in 2022, at a CAGR 9.59% to reach USD 11,184.62 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Second-life EV Batteries Market size was estimated at USD 5,802.30 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 6,394.82 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.27% to reach USD 10,433.83 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Second-life EV Batteries Market size was estimated at USD 7,460.03 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 8,153.66 million in 2022, at a CAGR 9.89% to reach USD 13,140.00 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
Type:
- Lead Acid
- Lithium-Ion
- Nickel
- Sodium-ion
Application:
- Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage
- EV Charging
- Grid Charging
- Off-grid
- Residential Energy Storage
Key Players
- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
- BYD Company Ltd.
- Connected Energy Ltd.
- Daimler AG
- Hyundai Motor Company
- Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
- ReJoule Inc.
- Relectrify Pty Ltd
- Tesla, Inc.
- Toyota Motor Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Overview
4. Americas Second-life EV Batteries Market
5. Asia-Pacific Second-life EV Batteries Market
6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Second-life EV Batteries Market
Companies Mentioned
