Global Second-life EV Batteries Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Hyundai, Nissan, Toyota, Tesla & Others

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Second-life EV Batteries Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Second-life EV Batteries Market is projected to reach USD 34,758.46 million by 2027 from USD 19,717.27 million in 2021, at a CAGR 9.90% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics

  • The Americas Second-life EV Batteries Market size was estimated at USD 6,454.94 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 7,009.22 million in 2022, at a CAGR 9.59% to reach USD 11,184.62 million by 2027.
  • The Asia-Pacific Second-life EV Batteries Market size was estimated at USD 5,802.30 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 6,394.82 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.27% to reach USD 10,433.83 million by 2027.
  • The Europe, Middle East & Africa Second-life EV Batteries Market size was estimated at USD 7,460.03 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 8,153.66 million in 2022, at a CAGR 9.89% to reach USD 13,140.00 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Type:

  • Lead Acid
  • Lithium-Ion
  • Nickel
  • Sodium-ion

Application:

  • Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage
  • EV Charging
  • Grid Charging
  • Off-grid
  • Residential Energy Storage

Key Players

  • Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
  • BYD Company Ltd.
  • Connected Energy Ltd.
  • Daimler AG
  • Hyundai Motor Company
  • Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
  • ReJoule Inc.
  • Relectrify Pty Ltd
  • Tesla, Inc.
  • Toyota Motor Corporation


Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Americas Second-life EV Batteries Market

5. Asia-Pacific Second-life EV Batteries Market

6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Second-life EV Batteries Market

Companies Mentioned

  • Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
  • BYD Company Ltd.
  • Connected Energy Ltd.
  • Daimler AG
  • Hyundai Motor Company
  • Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
  • ReJoule Inc.
  • Relectrify Pty Ltd
  • Tesla, Inc.
  • Toyota Motor Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvsl2c

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Global Second-life EV Batteries Market
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Battery Technology
                            
                            
                                Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
                            
                            
                                Electric Vehicle Battery
                            
                            
                                EV
                            
                            
                                EV Batteries
                            
                            
                                EV Battery
                            
                            
                                EV Charging
                            
                            
                                Tesla
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data