Global Second-life EV Batteries Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Hyundai, Nissan, Toyota, Tesla & Others

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Second-life EV Batteries Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Second-life EV Batteries Market is projected to reach USD 34,758.46 million by 2027 from USD 19,717.27 million in 2021, at a CAGR 9.90% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics

The Americas Second-life EV Batteries Market size was estimated at USD 6,454.94 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 7,009.22 million in 2022, at a CAGR 9.59% to reach USD 11,184.62 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Second-life EV Batteries Market size was estimated at USD 5,802.30 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 6,394.82 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.27% to reach USD 10,433.83 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Second-life EV Batteries Market size was estimated at USD 7,460.03 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 8,153.66 million in 2022, at a CAGR 9.89% to reach USD 13,140.00 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



Type:

Lead Acid

Lithium-Ion

Nickel

Sodium-ion

Application:

Commercial and Industrial Energy Storage

EV Charging

Grid Charging

Off-grid

Residential Energy Storage

Key Players

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

BYD Company Ltd.

Connected Energy Ltd.

Daimler AG

Hyundai Motor Company

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

ReJoule Inc.

Relectrify Pty Ltd

Tesla, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Overview



4. Americas Second-life EV Batteries Market



5. Asia-Pacific Second-life EV Batteries Market



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Second-life EV Batteries Market



Companies Mentioned

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

BYD Company Ltd.

Connected Energy Ltd.

Daimler AG

Hyundai Motor Company

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

ReJoule Inc.

Relectrify Pty Ltd

Tesla, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvsl2c

Attachment