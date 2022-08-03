Solar Charge Controller Market Size Worth USD 3.59 Billion by 2026; Rising Number of Green Energy Targets to Aid Growth of Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solar charge controller market size is expected to grow from USD 1.12 billion in 2018 to USD 3.59 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. The global solar charge controller market is set to gain impetus from their ability to regulate the voltage generated from solar panels. In addition to that, they can ensure that the battery is not over-charged, states Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled Solar Charge Controller Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) Charge Controller, Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) Charge Controller), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility), and Geography Forecast till 2026.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

In June 2021, Growth, a China-based inverter company launched a 1,100 V string inverter solution consists of about 10 independent maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs, with MPPT voltage varying from 180-1,000 V. The product is fabricated with power ratings between 100 to 125 kW with an efficiency of around 98.8% and is designed for installation across utility-scale and commercial solar power plants.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 15.8% 2026 Value Projection USD 3.59 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2018 USD 1.12 billion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Technology, Application, and Region Growth Drivers Need to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emission Will Boost Growth Key Players Focus on Launching Innovative Products to Gain Competitive Edge





Solar Charge Controller Market Drivers & Restraints-

Need to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emission Will Boost Growth

Increasing implementation of green energy targets by the governments of various countries is set to accelerate the solar charge controller market growth. It is mainly occurring because of the urgent need to lower greenhouse gas emissions in the environment. It would also control the rising temperature that is occurring year after year. However, the utilization of other green energy sources, other than solar energy, may hamper the market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the renowned organizations operating in the solar charge controller market. They are as follows:

Victron Energy (Netherlands)

Morningstar Corporation (USA)

Genasun (Netherlands)

Arise India Ltd. (India)

Vispra Solar – (India)

Easy Photovoltech Private Limited. (India)

Xantrex Technologies (USA)

Phocos (USA)

Beijing Epsolar Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Luminous Power Technologies (P) Ltd (India)

Steca - A KATEK Brand (Germany)

Wenzhou Xihe Electric Co., Ltd. (China)

OutBack Power Technologies (USA)

Sollatek UK Limited (United Kingdom)

Other prominent market players





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Innovative Products to Gain Competitive Edge

The companies present in the market are persistently striving to strengthen their position by launching state-of-the-art products. Several government agencies are also engaging in solar power installation projects in rural areas for electrification and reducing the emission of carbon in the atmosphere. Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:

October 2019 : Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), a solar energy company of the Government of India, invited bids to provide around 500 solar home cooking systems to various districts in different states. The districts are Modhera (Gujarat), Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), Girdih (Jharkhand), Bastar (Chhattisgarh), and Ribhoi (Meghalaya). The scope of work consists of commissioning, testing, erection, supply, manufacture, and design, as well as a one-year warranty on all the accessories and equipment installed.

: Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), a solar energy company of the Government of India, invited bids to provide around 500 solar home cooking systems to various districts in different states. The districts are Modhera (Gujarat), Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), Girdih (Jharkhand), Bastar (Chhattisgarh), and Ribhoi (Meghalaya). The scope of work consists of commissioning, testing, erection, supply, manufacture, and design, as well as a one-year warranty on all the accessories and equipment installed. August 2019: Hyundai Motor Group, a multinational conglomerate based in South Korea, unveiled its first-ever vehicle with solar roof charging. This feature is currently available on the Sonata Hybrid model, which is available in South Korea only. Hybrid vehicles can be powered by gasoline, liquid fuel, and electricity. The solar panels capture energy from the sun and it can then be used to charge the vehicle’s battery.

Market Segment Highlights-

Residential Segment to Grow Steadily Backed by Rapid Urbanization

In terms of application, the market is fragmented into utility, commercial, industrial, and residential. Amongst these, the utility segment held a 52.5% solar charge controller market share in 2018. The residential segment would also grow steadily as the population is increasing day by day worldwide. It is further resulting in rapid urbanization and hence, spurring the demand for energy. Various countries are also conducting rural electrification. Upgraded grids are being set up for the distribution of renewable energy. Additionally, batteries are being installed to store excess energy.

Regional Market Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Lead: Rising Demand for Energy Will Favor Growth

Geographically, the market is segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Out of these regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate in terms of share during the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing number of planned solar power installation projects in this region. In the residential sector, solar panels are being installed at a fast pace for meeting the upsurging demand for energy. China is likely to contribute to the maximum growth backed by the government’s implementation of the 13th five-year plan. In 2018, Asia Pacific held USD 0.39 billion in terms of solar charge controller market revenue.

Europe is set to follow the footsteps of Asia Pacific and generate a considerable share because of the EU28 green energy target. The U.K., Italy, and Germany are some of the most important countries that would contribute to maximum growth. In North America, solar power installation is projected to rise owing to the availability of technologically advanced analytical tools. In Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, increasing the rate of renewable energy generation would drive growth.





