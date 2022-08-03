Global Smart Toys Markets Report 2022-2027: Focus on Educational, Robots, Interactive Games, Robots, Pre-Schoolers, School Going, Toddlers

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Toys Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Toys Market is projected to reach USD 2,850.87 million by 2027 from USD 1,114.71 million in 2021, at a CAGR 16.94% during the forecast period.



In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The report on smart toys identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Report Highlights

The Americas Smart Toys Market size was estimated at USD 278.41 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 319.82 million in 2022, at a CAGR 16.42% to reach USD 693.37 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Smart Toys Market size was estimated at USD 427.25 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 501.63 million in 2022, at a CAGR 17.26% to reach USD 1,110.94 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Toys Market size was estimated at USD 409.04 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 476.31 million in 2022, at a CAGR 16.94% to reach USD 1,046.54 million by 2027.

Company Usability Profiles:

Basic Fun, Inc.

Dynepic LLC

Hasbro Inc.

Jakks Pacific, Inc.

Kids II Inc.

Lego group

Mattel, Inc.

Neurala, Inc.

Pillar Learning

Pixel Toys

Playmobil

PlayShifu

Primo Toys

SBrick

Seebo

Sega Toys Co. Ltd.

Smart Lumies

SmartGurlz

VTech Holdings Limited

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



Type:

Educational Robots

Interactive Games

Robots

Control Type:

Wired

Wireless

Distribution:

Online Market

Retail/Stationary Shops

Specialty Toy Shops

End User:

Pre-Schoolers

School Going

Toddlers

Region:

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand

Europe, Middle East & Africa France Germany Italy Netherlands Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



