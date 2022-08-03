Learning Care Group Names Johnna Weller Chief Academic Officer

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care Group, Inc. announces today that Johnna Weller, Ed.D. is joining the organization as Chief Academic Officer. Learning Care Group is the second largest for-profit early education and child care provider in North America.

Weller will lead all aspects of Learning Care Group’s educational mission – including refining curricula, instruction, pedagogy, learning, and the policies and practices that address academic achievement. Reporting to Learning Care Group Chief Operating Officer Nick Strange, she will work closely with the company's directors and teachers to maximize support for further enhancing the innovative educational resources and best practices that nurture whole child development, ensure school readiness, and deliver great experiences for students and teachers alike.

“We’re honored to welcome Dr. Johnna Weller to the LCG team,” said Mark Bierley, CEO at Learning Care Group. “As a distinguished authority across various aspects of education, Dr. Weller brings a keen understanding of how a high-quality preschool experience influences other stages of life. With her depth of knowledge, innovative mindset, and unwavering commitment to ensuring outstanding outcomes for teachers as well as students, she will be invaluable in guiding our mission to provide children with a strong foundation for future success and a lifelong love of learning.”

Weller’s background encompasses more than 25 years of experience as a classroom teacher, special education teacher, reading specialist, literacy coach, supervisor of curriculum and instruction, and Assistant Superintendent. Prior to joining Learning Care Group, she was Director of Early Childhood Programs for Goddard Systems. Her previous experience includes serving as Director of Professional Learning for Discovery Education. She has taught graduate courses and served as a consultant in several school districts, as well as participating on various state and national committees related to the Common Core State Standards.

Weller holds an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from Immaculata University. She has a B.S. in Education and a M.Ed. in Reading from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. She earned a certification in Curriculum Supervision for K-12 from St. Joseph’s University and a certification in Diversity and Inclusion from Cornell University.

“I’m thrilled to join an organization that’s deeply committed to supporting and empowering its teaching professionals to deliver excellence in early childhood education,” said Weller. “This is a wonderful opportunity to make a profound positive difference in the lives of thousands of children and prepare our next generation for a bright future.”

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

