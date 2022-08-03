Ahana Awarded Many Industry Recognitions and Accolades for Big Data, Data Analytics and Presto Innovations

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana , the only SaaS for Presto, today announced many new industry accolades in 1H 2022. Presto, originally created by Meta (Facebook) which open sourced and donated the project to Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation, is the fast and reliable SQL query engine for data analytics and the data lakehouse. Ahana Cloud for Presto is the only SaaS for Presto on AWS, a cloud-native managed service that gives customers complete control and visibility of Presto clusters and their data.



“Businesses are looking for ways to bring the reliability of the data warehouse together with the scale and flexibility of the data lake,” said Steven Mih, Cofounder and CEO, Ahana. “We believe the Data Lakehouse offers a new paradigm for a self-service data platform built on open-source foundations, leveraging the scalability of modern cloud services. With the Ahana Cloud for Presto managed service, we’ve delivered an open SQL data lakehouse that brings the best of the data warehouse and the data lake. We are very excited to see its reception in the marketplace as time and time again it is recognized for its innovation and the benefits it delivers to customers.”

Recent award recognitions, include:

CRN, “The 10 Coolest Big Data Tools of 2022 (so far)” - Data is an increasingly valuable asset for businesses and a critical component of many digital transformation and business automation initiatives. CRN named Ahana Cloud for Presto Community Edition to its list of 10 cool tools in the big data management and analytics space that made their debut in the first half of the year.

CRN, "Emerging Big Data Vendors to Know in 2022" – As data becomes an increasingly valuable asset for businesses—and a critical component of many digital transformation and business automation initiatives—demand is growing for next-generation data management and data analytics technology. Ahana is listed among 14 startups that are providing it with its Presto SQL query engine on AWS with the vision to simplify open data lake analytics.

CRN, "The Coolest Business Analytics Companies of the 2022 Big Data 100" - CRN's Big Data 100 includes a look at the vendors solution providers should know in the big data business analytics space. Ahana offers the Ahana Cloud for Presto, a SQL data analytics managed service based on Presto, the high-performance, distributed SQL query engine for distributed data residing in a variety of sources, and was named to this prestigious list.

Database Trends & Applications, "DBTA 100 2022: The Companies That Most in Data" – Business leadership understands that creating resilient IT systems and pipelines for high-quality, trustworthy data moving into employees' workflows for decision making is essential. To help bring new resources and innovation to light, each year, Database Trends and Applications magazine presents the DBTA 100, a list of forward-thinking companies, such as Ahana, seeking to expand what's possible with data for their customers.

InsideBIGDATA, "IMPACT 50 List for Q1, Q2 and Q3 2022" – Ahana earned an Honorable Mention for all of the last three quarters of the year as one of the most important movers and shakers in the big data industry. Companies on the list have proven their relevance by the way they're impacting the enterprise through leading edge products and services.

2022 SaaS Awards Shortlist - Ahana was recognized by the SaaS Awards as a finalist for Best SaaS Newcomer and Best Data Innovation in a SaaS Product finalist on the 2022 shortlist.

Ahana was recognized by the SaaS Awards as a finalist for Best SaaS Newcomer and Best Data Innovation in a SaaS Product finalist on the . 2022 American Business Awards, “Stevie Awards” – Ahana was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Big Data Solution category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards®. The winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 professionals worldwide in a three-month judging process.



About Ahana

Ahana is the only SaaS for Presto on AWS with the vision to be the SQL engine for the Open Data Lakehouse. Presto, the open source project created by Meta and used at Uber, Twitter and thousands more, is the de facto standard for fast SQL processing on data lakes. Ahana Cloud delivers the easiest Presto SaaS and enables data platform teams to provide high performance SQL analytics on their S3 data lakes and other data sources. As a leading member of the Presto community and Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation, Ahana is also focused on fostering growth and evangelizing open source Presto. Founded in 2020, Ahana is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and operates as an all-remote company. Investors include GV, Leslie Ventures, Lux Capital, Third Point Ventures, and Liberty Global Ventures. Follow Ahana on LinkedIn, Twitter and Presto Slack.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC

978-649-7189

beth@ahana.io