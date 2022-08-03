Alignment Healthcare Details Positive Impact Toward Delivering Better Care in Inaugural ESG Report

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today issued its inaugural environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, highlighting that it delivered better care at lower costs across key metrics in 2021 when compared to traditional Medicare fee-for-service. The results amplify Alignment’s commitment to improving health outcomes and striving toward better health access for all, regardless of health or wealth.



Alignment’s report is a comprehensive review of its efforts and impact in 2021, establishing a foundation for how the company assesses ESG factors that are material to its business. Its ESG approach is designed around three pillars:

“From Day 1, our company has always focused on service and impact, with a mission of improving health care one person at a time, especially for our most vulnerable senior population,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “While we are proud of our efforts to date, this is just the beginning. We are committed to doing more and better for our members and their families, our employees and all of our stakeholders in the communities we serve."

Key areas of impact in 2021 focused on:

Driving better, more positive health outcomes through high-quality, low-cost care that resulted in a 52% reduction in 2021 emergency room (ER) visits among Alignment members compared to 2019 Medicare fee-for-service ER visits and a 26% reduction in member 30-day readmission rates compared to 2019 Medicare fee-for-service readmission rates.

For example, proactive diabetes care through Alignment’s Care Anywhere program drove a 1.2-point average reduction in our members’ average blood sugar levels (HbA1c) after 12 months of enrollment, which is estimated to drive a greater than 20% reduction in diabetes-related deaths. Delivering care that addresses social determinants of health and proactively tackling the root causes of chronic health issues, including: More than 91,000 rides (inclusive of wheelchair assistance), reducing transportation barriers so members can get to the care they need More than 14,000 companion care visits that provide general companionship, assistance around the home and technology support More than 16,600 meals to members to address food insecurity

with roughly two-thirds of our employees and 45% of our members being African American, Asian, Hispanic/Latino, Indigenous or of other non-white background, and nearly 70% of our staff and 55% of our members being women. Committing to ongoing COVID-19 relief with Alignment's crisis meal delivery program, providing two weeks of prepared meals to members who qualified, including those who lived alone or did not have other means of accessing food, totaling more than 19,600 meals distributed.

The ESG report builds on Alignment’s focus on long-term sustainability as a business. To learn more about Alignment’s impact and its ongoing ESG work, visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com/esg .

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. The company provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

