BioLife Sciences Retains GS Whitney & Co for Corporate Relations

HENDERSON, NV, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTCPK: BLFE) (the “Company” or BioLife) announced today it has engaged GS Whitney & Co. (GS Whitney) to assist in building brand awareness, providing communications support and assisting in corporate relations.



GS Whitney is a corporate relations and communications firm that provides business advisory services for public companies, ensuring they make the right choices on capital market representation.

Nika Jaksic, BioLife’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), stated: “BioLife is very excited about our 2022 and 2023 forecasted milestones. We intend to raise capital through our Reg A+ Offering and then utilize those funds towards assisting us in becoming a fully reporting company and working towards uplisting to the OTCQB. Additionally, we are very excited about our upcoming copper-infused product launches which include the BioLife antimicrobial copper-infused fabric pot, in addition to copper-infused gardening gloves, and copper-infused microfiber clothes. We are so excited about all of these upcoming milestones, and in order to assist us with updating the markets about our company and our company milestones, we have brought on GS Whitney to help us reach our company’s vision.”

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products and disruptive technology. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

About GS Whitney & Co.

GS Whitney & Co is grounded in integrity, innovation and success-oriented strategies. Their firm offers full investor relations support, business plan editing, press release consultation and dissemination, strategic planning, corporate messaging, assuring adherence to regulatory disclosure requirements, SEC compliant website monitoring, investor centric website services, compliant fact sheet format, shareholder management planning and analyst relations.

Disclaimer

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.