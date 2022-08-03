Protein Expression Market Size to Hit ~US$ 7.59 billion by 2030 | Grow at a CAGR of ~11.4%, Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protein expression market is expected to clock ~US$ 7.59 billion by 2030 owing to increasing funding for research activities and technological advancement in the past few years.

One of the major factors driving the development and sales of protein expression market is the increase in demand for biologics to treat various genetic disorders and chronic diseases. Biologics are medicines that are made from living organisms or contain living organism components such as protein, tissue, genes, allergens, cells, blood components, and blood. These drugs are also used for a wide range of disease areas and conditions. As a result, the protein expression market is being driven by rising biologics demand. According to a Chemistry World article, analysts estimate that the biologics market will account for more than a quarter of the total pharmaceutical market by 2020.

Advancements in tools and approaches such as mass spectrometry, molecular genetics, and manufacturing techniques are facilitating the growth of protein expression market. Furthermore, rapid advances in medical technology, improved disease detection, and swift development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets should benefit the market growth.

The global protein expression market has been analyzed from five perspectives by type, products, application, end user and region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of prominent players of the global protein expression market are:

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc

Agilent Technologies Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs Inc

Takara Bio Inc

Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd

Promega Corporation

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Qiagen NV

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD ~ 2.88 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD ~ 7.59 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~ 11.4% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Type, Products, Application Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the protein expression market has been segmented into:

E. Coli

Mammalian

Yeast

Cell Free

Others

During the forecast period, cell-free expression is expected to hold a significant market share in the overall protein expression market. Because of its widespread application base, cell-free protein expression is well-established in the market. Furthermore, the increasing availability of cell-free systems increases the demand for kits and reagents, leading to rapid commercialization of vital tools in the market. Arbor Biosciences, for example, announced the launch of myTX TL TM bulk offerings of cell-free expression systems in 2019. These new offerings address the higher volume requirements among organizations that use high-throughput screening in protein and enzyme engineering. Arbor Biosciences currently offers cell-free expression systems as a Sigma 70 or a linear DNA expression master mix.

Besides this, the growing count of research and studies on cell-free systems, particularly targeting COVID-19 pandemic management is boosting the segment's growth. Synthetic biologists used cell-free expression technology developed for other diseases to develop new diagnostics, materials, and treatments.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global protein expression market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America is expected to dominate the overall protein expression market due to factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region, as well as intense R&D activities. Factors such as an increase in the use of protein technologies, the rapid evolution of the pharmaceutical industry in the region, and the presence of several companies in the region drive the North America protein expression market.

Recent Developments in Industry:

According to the American Cancer Society's January 2021 report, there will be an estimated 1,898,160 new cases of cancer and 608,570 associated deaths.

For instance, according to Statistics Canada's May 2021 report titled "The Canadian Research and Development Pharmaceutical Sector," in 2018, the pharmaceutical sector added nearly US$ 15 billion in value to the Canadian economy while spending between US$ 1.5 billion and US$ 2 billion on research and development.

The rising demand for and acceptance of gene and monoclonal antibody-based therapies in the treatment of diseases such as cancer, rare diseases, and other disorders is also propelling the region's protein expression market forward. The growing patient population in the region and research and development funding are also driving the market growth.

