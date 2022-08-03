Revere Partners Announces Investment in FeatherPay

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revere Partners, the first independent venture fund providing capital for cutting-edge innovations in the oral and systemic health sectors, today announced an investment in FeatherPay, an Atlanta, GA-based healthcare fintech startup. Revere Partners will provide capital, oral-health and related industry expertise, and a vast network of prospective customers and partnerships to support FeatherPay's mission to be healthcare's best payment experience.

"It's unnecessarily difficult for patients to pay healthcare bills, and changing consumer behavior dynamics are compounding the problem of practices getting paid for services. The opportunity to communicate with and accept payments from patients anywhere and on any device is massive. FeatherPay's technology is an elegant, world-class solution to a complex problem across healthcare segments. We are excited to support the mission and vision of these exceptional founders and their incredible team," said Jeremy Krell, MBA, DMD and Managing Director of Revere Partners.

"We are thrilled to welcome Revere Partners to the team. The addition of such a credible and influential force in oral health is both validation of our opportunity and jet fuel for our vision. We are excited to partner with Jeremy and the broader team at Revere Partners in aggressive pursuit of our mission," said Craig Haynor, CEO and co-founder of FeatherPay.

To learn more about FeatherPay and schedule a 15-minute demo, visit www.featherpay.io.

Revere Partners is on a mission to change the landscape of dental and systemic health ventures—to bring market awareness, business acumen, and the top minds in the field together to elevate innovations and optimize both patient and provider experience. A diverse mix of 75 renowned professionals comprises the Revere team—recruited across key areas of dentistry, including DSOs, insurers, manufacturers, distributors, professional associations, academics, labs, retailers and more.

Press contact info@reverepartnersvc.com

FeatherPay is a payment platform that drives revenue and profits, while lowering operational costs for practices, all while delivering a great experience for patients. FeatherPay brings all the different ways a practice enables their patients to pay into a single experience for patients and staff. Patients receive clear simple statements via text, email or paper statement, and can combine multiple payment methods in a single transaction, whether paying in the office, remotely on a mobile device, or even by phone. FeatherPay also automates and simplifies and digitizes back office operations such as patient billing and AR collections, reconciliation, auditing, refunds, and more, leading to efficient and accurate processes that save time and money.

Press contact hello@featherpay.io

Related Images











Image 1: Revere Partners









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment