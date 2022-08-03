ManTech Wins $184 Million Contract to Support U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Integrated Warfare Systems

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced a $184 million contract award with the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Program Executive Office for Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS).



Under the five-year contract, ManTech will provide advanced technical engineering services that power full lifecycle management of IWS Combat Management Systems (CMS) for all U.S. Navy surface ships.

“ManTech’s expertise in model-based systems engineering, agile software development, continuous integration/continuous delivery and systems integration will help drive rapid response to airborne attacks – and the ability to take the fight to enemies on land, sea or air in close to real time,” said David Hathaway, General Manager and Executive Vice President of ManTech’s Defense Sector.

Among the many innovative approaches key to this comprehensive initiative is model-based systems engineering (MBSE), which enables digital transformation of conventional document-based engineering through a multidisciplinary approach and strict five-step process: analyze, design, verify, secure and deploy. End result: speed, efficiency, security and reliability of systems deployment.

