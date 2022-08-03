MSP Recovery to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on Thursday, August 11, 2022

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSPR) (“MSP Recovery”), a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery and technology leader, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11, 2022. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to review the MSP Recovery’s second quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.



To access this call, dial 1-866-652-5200 for the U.S. or Canada, or 1-412-317-6060 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investors section of MSP Recovery’s website at https://www.msprecovery.com/.

A replay of the webcast will be archived and accessible at https://investors.msprecovery.com/. An audio replay of this conference call will also be available through November 11, 2022, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for the U.S., 855-669-9658 for Canada, or 1-412-317-0088 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada, and entering 5611243.

About MSP Recovery

Founded in 2014, MSP Recovery has become a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, disrupting the antiquated healthcare reimbursement system with data-driven solutions to secure recoveries against responsible parties. MSP Recovery provides the healthcare industry with comprehensive compliance solutions, while innovating technologies to help save lives. For more information, visit: www.msprecovery.com.

Forward Looking Statement

The webcast and conference call announced in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by MSP Recovery in this press release, its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for MSP Recovery to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it. MSP Recovery has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, MSP Recovery’s ability to capitalize on its assignment agreements and recover monies that were paid by the assignors; litigation results; the validity of the assignments of claims to MSP Recovery; the ability to successfully expand the scope of MSP Recovery’s claims or obtain new data and claims from MSP Recovery’s existing assignor base or otherwise; MSPR’s ability to innovate and develop new solutions, and whether those solutions will be adopted by MSP Recovery’s existing and potential assignors; negative publicity concerning healthcare data analytics and payment accuracy; and those other factors included in MSP Recovery’s Annual reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by it with the SEC. These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

