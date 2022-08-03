Multiband Global CEO James Frinzi Addressed the Parliament of the Republic of Kosovo on Advanced Telecommunications Technologies

AUSTIN, TX, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Metals Recovery and Recycling, Inc. (“AMRR”) (OTC Pink: AMRR), holding company of AMR Resources, LLC d/b/a Multiband Global (MBG), a leading IT and network lifecycle company, today announced that its Chairman and CEO James Frinzi recently addressed a Parliamentary Committee in the Republic of Kosovo on 4G and 5G technologies and the potential for business partnerships.

A delegation from Texas was invited to address the committee by Ferat Shala, chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economy, Industry, Entrepreneurship and Trade. Members of the delegation spoke on the promotion of trade between the United States and Kosovo, particularly as it applies to advanced telecommunications technologies from the U.S.

In the hearing, Mr. Frinzi described how Multiband Global can substantially advance the Wi-Fi, cellular, and small cell technology in Kosovo, thereby improving the speed, consistency, and access for both commercial enterprises and private citizens.

“It was an honor to represent Multiband Global while addressing the Republic of Kosovo’s Parliament. This is especially true as the United States is one of the few nations that has recognized Kosovo’s independence since it was declared in 2008,” stated Mr. Frinzi. “We are excited for the people and the government of Kosovo as they seek to improve the country’s wireless communications capabilities, which is one of the first and fundamental steps to competing on the global stage.” Mr. Frinzi continued, “I would like to thank Chairman Shala for the opportunity to speak with his committee and several of the country’s telecom providers on this important topic, and look forward to any opportunity to continue this most important dialogue.”

About American Metals Recycling and Recovery

AMRR is the holding company of AMR Resources, LLC d/b/a Multiband Global, a leading IT and network lifecycle company offering solutions for the complete IT and network lifecycle from deployment to decommissioning. The company is backed by logistics, field enterprise service systems, and a global technician base. Multiband Global specializes in large-scale telecommunications, system/network planning and engineering, fire and life safety systems, low voltage cabling, electronic security, audiovisual, installation services, electronic waste recycling, and data destruction. The company’s clients include companies in technology, communications, health care, sports entertainment, and government.

