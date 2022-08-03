Femasys To Participate in Upcoming BTIG Biotechnology Conference

ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that the Company’s management team will be participating in one-on-one meetings virtually at the upcoming BTIG Biotechnology Conference. The conference, which will be held on a hybrid basis, is taking place at the St. Regis New York Hotel in in New York City on August 8-9, 2022.



If you are interested in meeting with Femasys at the conference, please reach out to your BTIG representative to schedule a meeting.

Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed® localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company’s product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, FemVue®, is currently marketed in the United States. Femasys is also advancing FemCath™, an intrauterine catheter for selective evaluation of the fallopian tubes and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler that is the first product of the technology platform for tissue sampling intended to be marketed alongside its other women-specific medical products in the physician’s office setting.

