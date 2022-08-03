ReWalk Robotics to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern time.



Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Almog Adar, Director of Finance, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Time 8:30 A.M EDT Toll free (U.S.) (866) 374-5140 International (U.S) (404) 400-0571 Germany 8001897777 Israel 4044000571 Access Code 43100176# Webcast (live and replay) https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fz7je7rr under the ‘Investors’ section'.

The archived webcast will be available via the following link

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fz7je7rr or through the 'Investors' section' on www.rewalk.com.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

