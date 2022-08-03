Inaugural Sole 2 Soul for MPN™ Trek Set For August 3-7, 2022 in Waterton Lakes National Park in Canada





CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches more than 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, today announced the inaugural Sole 2 Soul for MPN™ trek will take place in Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta, Canada, from August 3-7, 2022.

Sole 2 Soul for MPN™, a collaboration among Canadian MPN Research Foundation (CMPNRF), the MPN Research Foundation (MPNRF) and CURE Media Group, empowers those impacted by myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a rare type of blood cancers, while raising funds for research. There are three types of MPNs: polycythemia vera (PV), essential thrombocythemia (ET) and myelofibrosis (MF). Supporting sponsors of the trek are Incyte, GSK and PharmaEssentia.

“We are proud to collaborate with the Canadian MPN Research Foundation and the MPN Research Foundation to make this inaugural Sole 2 Soul for MPN™ trek a reality,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. “As the landscape of MPNs shifts, promising treatments are emerging that bring real hope to patients, caregivers and clinicians. We envision this trek to be the first of many, and we will continue them as long as necessary to advocate for those who are facing this devastating incurable blood cancer.”

A group of patients, caregivers, advocates and physicians will make the five-day hike, which includes three day-treks culminating in a grand finale climb in the Canadian Rockies. Each day, the hikers will trek about 7-10 miles for a total of nearly 30 miles. Waterton Lakes National Park is in southern Alberta, Canada, bordering Montana’s Glacier National Park. It is known for its chain of lakes, including the large Upper and Middle Waterton lakes, flanked by the Rocky Mountains.

The patients and advocates who will be hiking include:

Jolaine West (Calgary, Alberta): In 2016, Jolaine was diagnosed with an MPN. Her goal for this hike is to spread awareness and raise funds for MPN research.

Debby Clarke (Port Coquitlam, British Columbia): Debby has been in treatment ever since her MPN diagnosis in 2013. She is hiking to raise awareness of MPN.

Marvel Holmes (Salmon Arm, British Columbia): Diagnosed with an MPN in 2013, Marvel credits her treatment from keeping her cancer from progressing. She feels fortunate to be healthy enough to hike for herself and on behalf of all patients with MPNs.

Mike Sgro (Edmonton, Alberta): Mike's wife, Sarah, was diagnosed with ET three years ago. Since then, he has supported Sarah and their two children as they come to terms with her disease.

Sarah Jensen (Edmonton, Alberta): Sarah was diagnosed with ET shortly after she turned 40. She looks forward to meeting others with a similar diagnosis on the hike.

Gary Linehan (East Sandwich, Mass.) & Paul Sleight (Dartmouth, Mass.): Gary hiked the Long Trail (273 miles) in Vermont last year after being diagnosed with PV and raised $10,000 for MPN research. Paul, his friend and colleague, joined him for 50 miles last year and will be joining him in the Canadian Rockies. Gary and Paul are hiking together to help and inspire the entire MPN community.

James Livermore (Lubbock, Texas): After James suffered a heart attack at age 47, doctors discovered he has a genetic mutation that causes his stem cells to produce excess platelets. He continues to live with ET and is hiking to support research for a cure.

Kerry Fraser (Marlton, N.J.): Kerry was diagnosed with an MPN in 2018. He credits his career as a full-time NHL referee for preparing him with the life skills to never give up the fight. He will hike to support the community of his fellow patients with MPNs.

Cheryl Petruk (Markham, Ontario): Cheryl's late husband Eugene had MF and passed away at 60 years old. Cheryl founded the CMPNRF to help others who have the same rare blood cancer.

Lisa Gould (Skokie, Ill.): Lisa's father Harvey Gould was diagnosed with MF in 2000. After his death in 2014, he was the first person to win CURE ® 's MPN Heroes award posthumously. Lisa has been a member of the MPN Research Foundation's board of directors for the past five years. She will hike in memory of her father.

Molly Rosen Guy (Woodstock, N.Y.): In 2017, Molly's father Bob Rosen, co-founder of the MPN Research Foundation, learned that his PV had converted to leukemia. He died four months later. She looks forward to hiking with like-minded people who have lost loved ones to blood cancer, and to raise money to fund medical research focused on finding a cure for the disease that took her dad's life.

Jim & Robyn McCrossin (Stone Harbor, N.J.): In 2021, Jim learned he had MF. As an athletic trainer and director of sports medicine for a professional hockey team, he was shocked at the diagnosis. After beginning a clinical trial in February 2022, his blood work has improved and his pain has lessened. Jim and his wife Robyn will hike to raise awareness and funds for MPN research.

Visit the Sole 2 Soul website for more information on the upcoming trek. To help the participants raise funds for MPN research, go to the Sole 2 Soul fundraising website.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, CURE® has become the most widely distributed and read consumer publication in the United States for patients with cancer, survivors and their caregivers. The platform includes its industry-leading website curetoday.com; innovative video programs; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About the MPN Research Foundation (MPNRF)

The MPN Research Foundation (MPNRF) stimulates original research in pursuit of new treatments — and eventually a cure — for the blood cancers polycythemia vera (PV), essential thrombocythemia (ET), and myelofibrosis (MF), known collectively as myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN). MPNRF unites a global network of researchers, invests in accelerating the understanding of MPNs, and supports the development of new treatment options to improve patients’ quality of life and ultimately assisting in a cure.

About the Canadian MPN Research Foundation (CMPNRF)

The Canadian MPN Research Foundation (CMPNRF) is focused on new and ongoing research and research projects for MPN Blood Cancers in the Canadian and Global landscape! The CMPNRF is dedicated to making a difference to the entire Canadian MPN Community.

