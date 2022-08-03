Bavarian Nordic Enters Additional Contract with APAC Country for Supply of Smallpox/Monkeypox Vaccine in 2023

English Danish

Larger order for 2023 follows initial order for supply in 2022

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 3, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that it has entered a new contract with an undisclosed APAC country for the supply of 350,000 doses of its non-replicating JYNNEOS® smallpox/monkeypox vaccine. Deliveries and all revenues under this contract will occur in 2023 and thus the order has no impact on the financial guidance for this year.

Bavarian Nordic signed its first supply contract with this country earlier this summer to ensure deliveries in 2022, which have recently started.

Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic said: “While governments and health authorities around the world are busy fighting the current monkeypox outbreak we applaud those governments thinking beyond the current situation and building stockpiles to secure future preparedness and we are proud to assist our customers in both efforts.”

With this order, together with previously announced orders from the US, Canada and other countries, Bavarian Nordic now has significant orders of smallpox/monkeypox vaccines, providing a robust basis for 2023.

About the smallpox/monkeypox vaccine

MVA-BN or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic (marketed as IMVANEX® in Europe, JYNNEOS® in the U.S. and IMVAMUNE® in Canada) is a non-replicating smallpox vaccine developed in collaboration with the U.S. government to ensure supply of a smallpox vaccine for the entire population, including immunocompromised individuals who are not recommended vaccination with traditional replicating smallpox vaccines. In addition to smallpox, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and the European Commission have also approved the vaccine for use against monkeypox as the only vaccine having obtained this to-date.

Bavarian Nordic has ongoing supply contracts with USA and Canada and has delivered the vaccine to a number of undisclosed countries globally as part of their national biological preparedness. In recent years, smaller quantities of the vaccine have been supplied in response to sporadic cases of monkeypox. During the ongoing 2022 outbreak of monkeypox, Bavarian Nordic has worked with several governments to fulfil the immediate demand for the vaccine through a number of supply agreements and is working to secure manufacturing of vaccines to fulfil the demand in the medium- to long term.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is also approved in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts

Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43

US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com , Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 30 / 2022

