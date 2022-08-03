NEW “Cherubs® and Constellation® To Go” Snack Packs Debut in U.S. Grocery Stores

SAN ANTONIO, TX, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The producer of North America’s best-selling snacking tomato, NatureSweet®, has introduced new palm-sized packaging that includes washed and ready-to-eat cherub tomatoes. The convenient snack will be available nationwide beginning August 8, 2022.

“The packaging for our new “Cherubs®To Go” is so small it can fit into lunchboxes, backpacks, even purses,” says Amit Patel, Marketing Director of Innovation, for NatureSweet®. “It’s a healthy “grab and go” snack for kids or adults and we’re thrilled to debut this as an option, especially as teachers and students begin the new school year.”

Inside each “To Go” snack pack is a handful of the sweetest and best-selling tomatoes in North America, protected by crush-resistant packaging. The breathable lid allows tomatoes to live longer and retain their natural freshness.

“We are excited to bring a ‘no-excuses’ choice to anyone who wants to eat tasty and healthier snacks but have little time to wash, cut, peel, prep or pack throughout a demanding day,” adds Patel.

To Go snacks are great for all occasions and are available in a single portion package, or in a set of three to share with family and friends. Whether you are looking for a healthy alternative for back-to-school snacks and lunches, planning for a family trip, or grabbing a quick snack on a lunch break, NatureSweet Cherubs® and Constellation® To Go offer people with busy lifestyles a healthy and delicious alternative.

About NatureSweet, Ltd.

NS Brands, Ltd.® is the single source solution for organic and conventional greenhouse grown vegetables in North America driven through the consumer’s preference and demand for snacking tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NS Brands, Ltd. produce guarantee great taste all year round. NS Brands, Ltd produce is carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 5,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NS Brands, Ltd. ® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate

