Global Keyboard Market Insights & Forecasts 2022-2026: Accelerating Growth of Cloud Gaming, Rising Investments in Digitalization, & Upswing in Shipment of Gaming Keyboards

The global keyboard market is expected to reach US$11.10 billion in 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.52%, over the period 2022-2026

The factors such as upsurge in prevalence of gamers, expanding urbanization, escalating popularity of E-sports, increasing adoption of PCs and peripherals in the education sector and surging growth in e-commerce industry would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by increasing prevalence of touchscreen devices, rise in sales of gaming notebook and keyboards with non-standard layouts. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like increasing traction in smart TVs, rising investments in digitalization and growing technological advancements.

The global keyboard market can be segmented on the basis of type and connectivity. Based on type, the global keyboard market can be bifurcated into membrane keyboards and mechanical keyboards. Whereas, in terms of connectivity, the market can broadly be segmented into wired keyboard and wireless keyboard.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Dell Technologies Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, HP Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Corsair Gaming, Inc., and Darfon Electronics Corporation) are also presented in detail.

