American Battery Technology Company Continues Acquisition of Top Technical Talent with the Hiring of Lane Belanger as Staff Analytical Chemist

Reno, Nev., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Technology Company,(ABTC) (OTCQB: ABML), an American critical battery materials company that is commercializing both its primary minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling technologies, recently welcomed Lane Belanger as its Staff Analytical Chemist as part of its continued acquisition of highly-competitive battery materials technical talent and of the expansion of their research and development division that focuses on battery metals extraction and qualification processes.

“As we continue our aggressive transition to commercialization, acquiring top technical talent within a highly-competitive pool directly advances our efforts and in-house analytical capabilities,” said Dr. Mark McDaniel, Senior Staff Analytical Chemist at American Battery Technology Company. “I am pleased to welcome former Tesla Analytical Chemist Lane Belanger as part of our technical team. His experiences span across various sectors within the environmental services sector specifically including the development of analytical methods for the characterization of upstream battery metals.”

Prior to joining ABTC, Belanger worked over four years at Tesla within the Gigalab quality laboratory at its Reno Gigafactory. During that time, he was actively involved in developing several analytical methods for a variety of lithium-bearing and other battery materials using GC-MS and ICP-OES instruments. While at Tesla, he was designated as the Chemical Hygiene Officer, and worked closely with the safety administration to develop and implement hazard communication policies, as well as monitor the procurement, use, and proper disposal of chemicals.

Additionally, Belanger has over eight years of experience working in waste and environmental services at Clean Harbors including laboratory supervisory roles overseeing the complex analysis, management, and compliance of hazardous and non-hazardous waste for corporate clients, including several Fortune 500 companies. While at Clean Harbors, he obtained a Certified Hazardous Materials Manager (CHMM) certification under the Institute of Hazardous Materials Management and he worked alongside the company’s Health and Safety division to ensure all field and laboratory safety protocols were strictly followed and compliant with federal, state, and local regulations. Dedicated to resource conservation and wildlife preservation, Belanger has also worked at the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection conducting field research for the state’s inland fisheries department.

Belanger has a Bachelor's Degree of Science in Biology with a minor in General Sciences from Central Connecticut State University.

As a Staff Analytical Chemist at ABTC, Belanger will be part of the company’s growing technology team currently housed at the Nevada Center for Applied Research at the University of Nevada, Reno. He will play a significant role in the company’s abilities to advance and implement the rigorous methods of material characterization that are needed to certify in-house manufactured battery grade materials, from both the recycling of spent batteries and primary materials, to meet all customer specifications.

For more information, please visit: www.americanbatterytechnology.com.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company, which recently changed its name from American Battery Metals Corporation, is uniquely positioned to supply low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.



American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that is used to provide a key source of domestically manufactured critical and strategic battery metals to help meet the near insatiable demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries. This ESG-principled platform works to create a closed-loop circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical and strategic materials.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

###

American Battery Technology Company

Media Contact:

Tiffiany Moehring

tmoehring@batterymetals.com

720-254-1556

Attachment