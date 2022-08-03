Chime Introduces Social Studio to Automate & Streamline Social Media Marketing

PHOENIX and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Inman Connect Las Vegas, Chime Technologies, an award-winning real estate technology innovator, introduced the company’s latest natively-built platform capability, Social Studio . Designed to help real estate professionals capitalize on social media as a low-cost opportunity to build awareness and fill their pipeline, Social Studio automates the creation and execution of organic social media posts directly from the Chime system. Agents no longer need to spend countless hours developing engaging content; Social Studio provides the automation needed to streamline social media marketing efforts. To learn more, watch our video .



As the housing market begins to cool amongst inflation concerns, real estate professionals must manage their operations against the rising cost of doing business. The expense of online marketing is one specific area of concern and agents are increasingly turning to organic social media to generate consistent brand awareness and provide an effective and affordable lead generation strategy. With Chime’s Social Studio, users can generate engaging social content automatically. Featuring an easy-to-use rules-based system, Social Studio can automatically publish posts to your social media channels driven by things such as MLS status changes.

Key features of Social Studio include the ability to:

Showcase your listings, website, or blogs automatically incorporating content from both your website or the MLS;

Schedule posts in advance for more consistent awareness;

View detailed lead engagement metrics to build customized lead nurturing campaigns;

Auto-post when the MLS status of your listing changes.

“Every real estate professional knows time is money and as the market tightens it matters more than ever where you spend your time and focus. Our platform has always been designed to help automate key business functions and let agents and teams do what they do best - service the client and close deals. Social Studio is another example of that commitment. By offering a fully-automated social media management tool designed specifically for realtors, we can help our customers attract more followers and capture more leads while keeping costs low,” said Stuart Sim, Head of Industry Development, Chime.

