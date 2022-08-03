Global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2026 - Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2026

The global market for Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is being driven on account of continuous expansion of end-use industries and technological advancements. Growth in the electronics industry is fueled by increasing penetration of the multicore technology in consumer electronics.

The quad- or dual-core processors used in smart phones, tablets and laptops rely on semiconductor IPs for reliable performance. Increasing adoption of advanced system-on-chip designs, popularity of IoT-powered connected devices coupled with increasing use of carbon nanotubes, graphene transistors and self-organizing molecular devices is expected to create a favorable environment for semiconductor IP market.



Processor IP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Interface IP segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.2% share of the global Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026

The Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (SIP) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 17.9% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Asia-Pacific remains the hotspot for growth led by well-established electronics industry in key regional markets such as Taiwan, Korea, Japan and China. Anticipated huge long term demand for consumer electronics such as personal computers, smartphones, laptops in developing markets such as India and China, thanks to rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, employment opportunities and rising spending power among huge middle class segment will spur demand in the region.



Memory IP Segment to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

In the global Memory IP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$467.7 Million will reach a projected size of US$741.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$294.2 Million by the year 2026.



