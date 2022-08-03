West Georgia Health System Signs New Contract for Streamline Health® eValuator™

Chooses Automated Pre-Bill Coding Analysis to Improve

Revenue Integrity

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, announced today it has signed a contract with an Epic-EHR based health system in West Georgia. The contract was executed on July 28, just prior to the close of the Company’s fiscal second quarter. The system will use eValuator’s automated pre- and post-bill coding analysis technology to help improve revenue integrity and financial performance.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to enable every hospital in the country to use pre-bill technology to improve financial performance. With eValuator, providers are identifying and addressing coding issues before they contribute to revenue leakage, denied claims and non-compliance exposure. The company combines this new technology with expert auditing services & support to deliver a complete Revenue Integrity Program to its clients. The eValuator program helps users optimize coding and documentation accuracy for every patient encounter prior to billing, substantially improving current financial performance while also assisting in the transition to new payment models.

“It’s great to add a new eValuator client here in our home state of Georgia,” stated Ben Stilwill, President and Chief Executive Officer, eValuator Solutions. “With their commitment to providing quality care to our community, we’re proud to partner with them to increase revenue integrity with pre-bill coding analysis and optimization. We look forward to driving operational and financial improvements across their enterprise.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

