nCino Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced several new appointments across its executive leadership team to further support the Company’s continued growth, scale and product innovation.



The following changes across nCino’s executive leadership team are effective immediately:

Matt Hansen has been named Chief Product Officer of nCino, overseeing the Company’s Product Development & Engineering organization globally. In 2011, Hansen founded SimpleNexus, an nCino company, and served as its Chief Executive Officer for more than 10 years. Under his leadership, Hansen executed an ambitious, long-term vision of developing mobile-first technology for the modern mortgage lender to streamline the path to homeownership and address key industry pain points while preserving lender flexibility and efficiency. In this new role, Hansen will leverage his deep expertise in SaaS development and mobile applications, and his passion for building transformative technology to accelerate the Company’s development of innovative, best-in-class, cloud-based software across all lines of business.

Jaime Punishill has been named Chief Market Officer (CMO) of nCino, taking over for Jonathan Rowe, Ph.D., who is taking on a new strategic role with the Company after serving as its CMO since 2012. Punishill is an innovative marketing executive with nearly three decades of experience in the technology and financial services sectors. He joins nCino from Lionbridge, a leading translation and localization company, where he has served as their Chief Marketing Officer for the past five years. During his tenure, he led a global rebrand, centralized Lionbridge’s global marketing function and oversaw brand stewardship, demand generation, product marketing, external and internal communications and voice-of-the-customer and advocacy programs. Prior to Lionbridge, Jaime served as Head of Brand Strategy and Digital Marketing at TIAA, a top financial services company, and previous to that was Global Head of Content and Digital Distribution at Thomson Reuters and Head of Digital Innovation for Citibank N.A. In his new role, Punishill will assume leadership of nCino’s global marketing organization.

Ben Miller has been named Chief Executive Officer of SimpleNexus, an nCino Company, taking over for Cathleen Schreiner Gates, who will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity.

Miller co-founded SimpleNexus and has played a critical role in scaling the business into the leading digital homeownership software company in the U.S., serving more than 300 independent mortgage banks (IMBs), over 100 banks and credit unions and more than 49,000 loan originators nationwide. Miller is a seasoned leader with more than 15 years of experience driving innovative business strategy, operations and go-to-market activities. In this new role, Miller will oversee the continued growth and expansion of the SimpleNexus business and drive innovation that continues to transform the home lending industry for the better.

“We have made consistent progress over the years executing on our strategic growth initiatives and the appointments we are announcing today are designed to enhance our position and drive further scale, revenue growth and market leadership for nCino on a global basis,” said Pierre Naudé, nCino’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited about the addition of these talented leaders who are uniquely positioned to help nCino continue to transform the global financial services industry, build the best and most innovative software and enable continued growth for our customers, partners, employees and stockholders.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,750 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

