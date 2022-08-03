Mapping Immigration: Environics Analytics Launches NewToCanada

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA) today announced the launch of NewToCanada, a powerful quarterly demographic database designed to capture Canadian immigration trends by immigration type, country of origin and region of origin. These data help quantify permanent and non-permanent residents, which countries residents are coming from and where these new residents are settling in Canada.



Developed using data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and combined with EA’s DemoStats database and advanced modelling techniques, NewToCanada helps estimate newcomers at a small-area level. Users can explore immigration trends over time across 69 variables for different cities, regions or any user-defined geographies—down to the neighbourhood (DA) level—to help marketers and analysts:

Tailor product offerings and services to emerging immigration trends – Locate new residents and align engagement strategies by market and by store

Locate new residents and align engagement strategies by market and by store Monitor quarterly immigration trends – Identify regional or local immigration trends sooner to stay ahead of the market’s needs

– Identify regional or local immigration trends sooner to stay ahead of the market’s needs Improve efficiency in newcomer marketing – Optimize visual and written content to effectively reach and meet the needs of new settlers



“New immigrants to Canada have always been an integral part of our society, socially, economically and demographically,” says Jan Kestle, President and Founder of Environics Analytics. “Having access to data that are updated quarterly and estimated for small areas ensures that organizations across Canada can effectively reach and serve these new communities.”

NewToCanada is accessible via the audited, secure and privacy-compliant EA ecosystem and can be delivered through EA’s SaaS platform, ENVISION, which allows users to create dashboards, reports and maps quickly and easily. Within ENVISION, these data are aggregated over a rolling twelve-month period and updated on a quarterly basis. This product is also available through project work via EA analysts or a flat file.

For more information on NewToCanada, please visit: https://environicsanalytics.com/en-ca/data/demographic/newtocanada

For additional information on other products and services from Environics Analytics please visit www.environicsanalytics.com or contact us at inquiries@environicsanalytics.com

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights, and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise, and purpose-built software (including software-as-a-service platforms ENVISION and SPOTLIGHT) to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Environics Analytics is a Bell Canada company.

Contact: Tania Leil O’Brien

Chief Marketing Officer

Tania.O'Brien@environicsanalytics.com