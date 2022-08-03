Super League Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2022 Revenues

~ Preliminary Total Revenues Increase 294% Year over Year ~

~ Reiterates Full Year 2022 Outlook ~

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in video game experiences and entertainment at the intersection of the creator economy, gameplay content and the metaverse, announced today based on preliminary unaudited information, Super League expects to report second quarter 2022 revenue between $4.2 million and $4.3 million, compared to $1.1 million reported in the second quarter of 2021, reflecting an increase of over 294%. The Company is also reiterating its expectation for 2022 annual revenue of between $20 million and $22 million.

“With our record revenues, we felt it was important that we provide the market an update on our tangible efforts ahead of our earnings next week,” commented Ann Hand, CEO of Super League Gaming. “Evident in our top line results is the traction we have secured positioning our games and creation monetization tools as a destination for marketers and brands as they enter and strengthen their presence in the metaverse. We look forward to working with our partners and finding additional ways in which we can support brand enhancement in this growing economy targeting Generation Z and Millennials, and ultimately believe we are on track to achieve our previously stated full year 2022 revenue target.”

As previously announced, a trip to the Metaverse with Ann Hand, CEO and Clayton Haynes, CFO will be available at approximately 4:10 pm Eastern Time on August 11, 2022, via video on demand on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company’s solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s platform includes access to vibrant in-game communities, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, cloud-based livestream production tools, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series. Super League’s properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

SLGG@mzgroup.us

Media Contact

Gillian Sheldon

gillian.sheldon@superleague.com