PSYC Corp’s Psychedelic Spotlight Surpasses One Million Page Views for Third Consecutive Month

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC) (“PSYC” or the “Company”), a media leader focused on the emerging psychedelic sector, announced that its flagship platform, Psychedelic Spotlight, surpassed one million Page Views in the month of July, as well as setting new monthly records for the following KPI’s: Page Views, Impressions, Organic Visits, and Click Thru Rate (CTR).



The accomplishment comes after Psychedelic Spotlight first surpassed one million Page Views in the months of May and June. This is the first time the Company achieved this milestone, and the development, combined with its ongoing top ranking on Google under the search category “psychedelic news,” further solidifies management’s claim to Psychedelic Spotlight being the most recognized and respected leader for psychedelic news, information, and unique perspectives within the sector.

Per the Company, Psychedelic Spotlight’s July 2022 operating highlights are as follows:



Page Views: 1.2M

Impressions: 1.58M

CTR: 6.6%

Organic Visits: 117.5K

July 2022 over July 2021 Growth: Page Views 639% | Impressions 298% | CTR 119%



“Psychedelic Spotlight was an obscure website with maybe 10-15 articles and editorials just two years ago, with neither an established brand identity nor audience. We are incredibly proud of our team for growing it into the juggernaut it is today,” said PSYC CEO, David Flores.

“Psychedelic Spotlight’s evolution into a formidable multimedia leader within the medicinal psychedelics sector is, in my opinion, providing PSYC with a tangible asset that not only lays the foundation for our longer-term growth initiatives, but also plays an active role in attracting and leveraging new opportunities that can directly impact some of our shorter-term initiatives. Even though nothing is definitive at this point in time, I am absolutely encouraged by the opportunities actively explored thus far by PSYC in Q3. Each of them, from my perspective, came to us as a direct result of the identity, audience, and value we established through Psychedelic Spotlight, which is why I remain cautiously optimistic for PSYC’s future.”

Psychedelic Spotlight Marketing Director Maria Holyanova touted the platform’s monthly performance. "Psychedelic Spotlight’s organic growth proves us capable of executing our strategies, even in trying times. Over the last month, our team updated its game plan, which ultimately led to a higher ranking for Psychedelic Spotlight on Google Search and Google News. This not only indicates adaptable working strategies in real time but also a growing interest in the potential benefits of psychedelics. As the audience for the psychedelic space continues to grow, Psychedelic Spotlight strives to not only deliver information in an unbiased and informative way, but also contribute to harm reduction and a healthier, happier society."

Psychedelic Spotlight Executive Director Swati Sharma elaborated on Psychedelic Spotlight’s growing influence on conversations within the psychedelic space. “Our ability to reach 1M+ page views for the platform and sustain them over the course of several months continues to prove that Psychedelic Spotlight is on an upward growth trajectory for the foreseeable future. Not only have we built this following, but we are consistently ranking at the top of Google through our organic growth, continuing to provide value for our own reach, trusted partners, and media affiliates. We are so excited about the impact we’ve had within the psychedelic sector, and we expect our influence will continue to grow as we incorporate more topics relating to health and wellness into our ever-evolving content and media strategies.



PSYC CFO Craig Schlesinger concluded with, “Psychedelic Spotlight’s year over year growth trends are undeniable. Last month the platform crossed the 100K Organic Visits milestone for the first time, and hit another record this month, exceeding 117K Organic Visits. Our audience continues to expand as interest in psychedelics spread and shed old stigmas. Moreover, investor demand for PSYC increased in July, as the stock gained 20% during the month, coupled with increased trading volume. Investors are definitely taking notice of Psychedelic Spotlight’s dynamic growth. With a recent study estimating the future value of the medicinal psychedelics sector at $7B+ by 2026, it’s an exciting time for Team PSYC.”

The charts provided below are for informational purposes only. Data sourced from Google Analytics.

About PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC)

At PSYC Corporation we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:

PSYC Corporation (PSYC)

www.psyccorporation.com

(702) 330-0363

info@psyccorporation.com

OTCPINK: PSYC

Attachments