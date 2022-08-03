Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp enters LOI with BD Pacific Trading in SA, Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp (OTC Pink: SINC), a U.S. high performance material company with presence in China and Australia, is pleased to announce it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with BD Pacific Trading, a plastic & flexible packaging distribution business in South Australia.

The prospective 1 million USD acquisition, the first in a series of planned acquisitions, would fundamentally change how SINC operates in Australia by filling in the distribution gap between innovation and end customers.

Current owner of BD Pacific Trading, Simon Rees, is expected to be appointed as the Chief Operating Officer, with a core focus on growing Australian, New Zealand, USA, and European market with product innovation and strategic acquisitions.

About Sincerity Applied Materials Holding Corp

Sincerity Applied Materials delivers high performance environmental polymer and solutions, to help customers reducing product wastage, improve logistics efficiency, and reduce their carbon footprint. The Company, though its China partner, has been developing its exceptional material technology through partnerships with leading Chinese research institutions and facilities. Today, Sincerity's products are widely used in the automotive, packaging, building & construction and engineering industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations: CORE IR

+1 516 222 2560

IR@sincerityplastics.com