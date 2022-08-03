Chartwells Canada to Hire More Than 2,000 Food and Hospitality Roles Across the Country as They Ramp Up to Welcome Students Back to Campus This Fall

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chartwells Canada, the educational division of the nation’s largest foodservice provider, Compass Group Canada, announced today they are looking to fill over 2,000 roles as the company gears up to welcome students back to campus dining this fall. The company will be hiring for roles including culinary, customer service and environmental service positions at a number of post-secondary and primary school locations in the GTA, Ottawa, Montreal, across the East Coast, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and more, starting this July. Prospective candidates are invited to apply here. The company has a wide variety of roles available to job seekers, from full time operations leaders and front-line workers to part-time shifts for those who need a bit more flexibility, including returning students, who the team encourages to apply.



Chartwells Canada provides dining services for approximately 650 K-12 and post-secondary schools across Canada, with an ongoing focus on providing both nutritious and delicious food options for students. Chartwells is engrained in the communities they serve and are committed to becoming a positive and integral part of the student experience on campus through their Thinking Ahead Giving Back (TAGB) program. TAGB builds community and purpose by using Chartwells scale to help engage associates and students in initiatives and programs that are meaningful to them, such as food security, nutritional education and career development.

“We are excited to have students return to campus this fall and see vibrant and energized dining rooms once again come to life in schools across Canada. Our teams are ready to ramp up operations, welcoming new associates who will help us provide nutritious and delicious meals for students. We look forward to meeting candidates with a passion for hospitality and great food,” said Kevin Booth, executive vice president, Chartwells Canada.

New associates can look forward to participating in Compass Group Canada’s award-winning culture. In 2021, the company was recognized as a Canada’s Most Admired Canadian Cultures and has been named as one of Canada’s Best Workplaces in 2022 by Great Places to Work. Additionally, the company offers a robust benefits program, extensive Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion initiatives and exceptional career advancement pathways.

“Our people and their passion for our customers really sets us apart,” said Darlene D’souza, senior director, talent at Compass Group Canada. “As the country’s leading food and support services provider, we have a number of opportunities available to join our team. We offer flexible scheduling, benefits for eligible roles, and opportunities to grow across our business. There is a seat for you at our table!”

These opportunities with Chartwells offer candidates, including students, strong career development and tangible skills, full time and part time opportunities and a terrific team! All interested candidates are encouraged to apply at compass-canada.com/working-at-compass.



About Compass Group Canada

Compass Group Canada is Canada’s leading foodservice and support services provider with over 20,000 associates working in more than 2,200 locations throughout the country. The company specializes in providing foodservices and support services, including facilities management and vending services. Compass Group Canada works across core sectors including leading sports and leisure venues, executive dining rooms and cafes, schools, universities, seniors’ residences, and hospitals as well as remote camps and offshore oil rigs.

Compass Group Canada has been recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures in 2021, an award recognizing best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help enhance performance and competitive advantage, as well as a Great Place to Work® in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, as a Best Workplaces™ in Canada in 2022, Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality in 2021 and 2020 and as a GTA Top Employer in 2021. To learn more, visit www.compass-canada.com, LinkedIn and Instagram.

