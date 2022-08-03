Global Road Side Drug Testing Market to Grow Substantially at 3.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2028 - Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market finds that the increasing consumption of drugs and alcohol among the major younger population has demanded better Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market for use, which is expediting market expansion. In addition, the growing number of drug users and increasing incidents of roadside accidents are generating the demand for Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market that is anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market during the forecast period.

The Global Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 891.9 Million in the year 2028.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 713.1 Million in the year 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Modality (Standalone, Handheld), by Substance (Drugs, Alcohol), by Sample Type (Saliva, Urine, Sweat, Others), by End User (Highway Police, Drug Enforcement Agencies, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Road Side Drug Testing Devices market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% during the forecast period.

The Road Side Drug Testing Devices market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 713.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 891.9 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Road Side Drug Testing Devices market.





Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Road Accidents Increase due to Drink and Drive to Fuel the Market Growth

Drinking and driving, as well called driving under the influence (DUI) or driving while intoxicated (DWI), involves the operating vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level of at least 0.08%. Several risks are involved when the driver consumes the alcohol in large quantities in a shorter period. This will lead to the driver's breathing rate slowing and response time slowing down. Every day, about 28 individuals in the United States die in car accidents involving an alcoholic driver. Almost 10,000 Americans were killed in alcohol-impaired driving crashes in 2014. Alcohol-related accidents caused nearly one-third of all traffic-related deaths. In addition, in 2014, over 1.1 million people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Restraint:

Roadside Drug Test Errors

Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market show false reports in some cases, which might be due to several reasons like a container containing a sample can get contaminated, device error showing positive results compared to a blood test which shows false. For the detection of a drug, blood tests are the primary test and are also accepted in court. In a few cases, however, they might misinform police to believe drivers have consumed drugs when they haven’t, at least not adequate to be confirmed by a blood test. Statewide trial for SoToxa handheld roadside oral fluid drug testing devices that provide results for select drugs, including amphetamines, methamphetamines, benzodiazepines, marijuana (delta 9 THC), cocaine, or opiates, in as little as five minutes. Of 934 positive test results recorded by the SoToxa devices in Michigan between October 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020, nearly a quarter, 222, were later proven wrong by blood tests, according to an analysis reported to legislators in January.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the manufacturing industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market highlights:

The report on Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market highlights:

● Assessment of the market

● Premium Insights

● Competitive Landscape

● Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

● Company Profiles

● Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market in 2021. North America is expected to be the largest contributor to the Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market. A growth in late-night pubs and drinking bars for entertainment leads to drink-driving accidents and raises demand for drug-detecting Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market.

Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Modality (Standalone, Handheld), by Substance (Drugs, Alcohol), by Sample Type (Saliva, Urine, Sweat, Others), by End User (Highway Police, Drug Enforcement Agencies, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

List of Prominent Players in Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market:

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KgaA

AK Global Tech Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

MAVAND Solutions GmbH

Oranoxis Inc.

Pacific Data Systems Pty Ltd.

Care Health America

UriTox LLC

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp.

Recent Developments:

July 2022: Cannabix Technologies Inc., the developer of marijuana breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace, reports that the company will be participating in the latest broad multi-analysis study of subjects under the influence of marijuana. The study will work with toxicologists and law enforcement officers in the southern U.S. The new study will test subjects under the influence of marijuana alongside various conventional drug screening methods (oral fluid, blood, etc.), using Cannabix’s proprietary breath capture & marijuana detection instruments.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market?

How will the Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market?

What is the Road Side Drug Testing Devices market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Road Side Drug Testing Devices Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Modality Standalone Handheld

Substance Drugs Alcohol

Sample Type Saliva Urine Sweat Others

End User Highway Police Drug Enforcement Agencies Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Dragerwerk AG & Co. KgaA

AK GlobalTech Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

MAVAND Solutions GmbH

Oranoxis Inc.

Pacific Data Systems Pty Ltd.

CareHealth America

UriTox LLC

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

