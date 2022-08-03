Industrial Chimney Company Acquires Cheminée Lining From Cleaver-Brooks

SAINT-JÉRÔME, Quebec, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Chimney Company (ICC), manufacturer of high-quality residential and industrial venting products, has acquired Cheminée Lining, the exhaust solutions division of premier boiler manufacturer, The Cleaver-Brooks Company, Inc. Cheminée Lining's established reputation and expertise in grease duct, commercial venting, and freestanding chimney stacks is a natural fit to expand ICC laterally and develop new markets.

"The acquisition of Cheminée Lining will bring a broader depth of products to our industrial chimney customers," says Steve Rea, Vice-President, ICC Industrial Products. "There is little to no overlap with ICC's current products. Between the equipment, the space, and the knowledgeable staff, it will provide growth for both companies that would have otherwise taken years to accomplish."

Cheminée Lining will maintain its current operations, honoring current customer commitments and seeking new business. The two companies will continue to operate independently. As part of the sale, ICC will continue to lease the 75,000-sq.-foot building located in Terrebonne, Quebec, as well as provide employment for over 45 existing Cheminée Lining employees. Despite the acquisition being primarily in the commercial chimney category, residential ICC customers will benefit as well.

"More equipment, more capacity, more products, more expertise, all in products that are right in our wheelhouse," explains Ray Bonar, Co-Chairman of the Board, ICC. "With this acquisition, we can transform our production to better serve both our industrial and residential customers."

ICC Chimney is renowned both in Canada and the U.S. for the high-quality manufacturing of residential and industrial venting products. For over 30 years, they have experienced substantial growth in their Industrial product lines. For more information, visit www.icc-rsf.com.

As a division of Cleaver-Brooks, Cheminée Lining has established a reputation as a market leader in the category of industrial chimneys. In business since 1990, they have a Canadian and U.S. distribution network. For more information, visit www.chemineelining.com.

