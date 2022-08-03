Secure Technology Alliance Announces Identity and Access Forum, Streamlined Organization and Membership Structures

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance today unveiled changes to streamline its organization structure and membership levels to facilitate more efficient use of its collective resources and stimulate even greater member collaboration across its self-guided affiliated groups including The U.S. Payments Forum (USPF), as well as its other working groups and industry councils.



Building on the successful model of the USPF, the changes will make it easier to create and operate other affiliate forum groups. The first of these will be the Identity and Access Forum, also announced today, which will combine the STA’s current Identity and Access Councils including its mobile driver’s license (mDL) initiatives and other related activities into a single group.

“As we enter our fourth decade, we celebrate our rich legacy of achievements and are gratified that the collaboration our organization enables is more important than ever,” said Jason Bohrer, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “To position us for future success, we are implementing changes that will better serve our organization’s members, their industries and their clients.”

The new framework will continue to leverage the STA’s strength in payments, access and digital ID, and delivers three important advantages over the current structure.

First, it permits all members of the STA and its Forums to participate freely in any activities or projects of the entire organization, something they cannot do today with a single membership. Second, it strengthens the STA’s proven capability to incubate and help advance the widespread adoption of security technologies and best practices in exciting new fields like mobile drivers’ licenses (mDL), the Internet of Things (IoT), healthcare and more. Third, it is more scalable, providing a structure to stand up future forums when warranted by market developments.

Finally, and importantly, the new structure makes it possible to simplify membership dues into a common structure across the entire organization. This will help enhance cross-organization participation and clarify and strengthen the value proposition to existing and prospective members, the lifeblood of the organization.

“Enabling cross-industry stakeholders to come together in a neutral forum to discuss relevant topics and move key initiatives forward has proven powerful and effective in improving the quality and security of our connected lives in ways we now take for granted. Looking forward, only by working together can we achieve our mission to continuously enhance security and user experiences in the increasingly interconnected payments, identity and access sectors we serve,” said Bohrer.

To participate in upcoming projects and influence industry innovation, visit the Alliance website for information on membership. Participation in Alliance activities enables organizations of all sizes, and their respective individual members, to not only be at the forefront of digital security but to help shape it by sharing expertise and debating with industry thought leaders.

