Leaf Group Honored by Comparably for Best Company Leadership

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group, a Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) subsidiary, has been honored by Comparably for “Best Company Leadership” for small and mid-sized companies. Comparably’s quarterly awards are based on employee feedback and recognize companies with exceptional culture, diversity, inspiring executive leadership, competitive compensation, and other employee benefits. This comes on the heels of Leaf Group’s five Comparably awards in 2021, with previous honors including “Best Company Culture,” “the “Best CEO’s for Women,” and “Best CEO’s for Diversity.”



“At Leaf Group we know that successful companies must attract and retain great leaders,” said Sean Moriarty, Chief Executive Officer for Leaf Group. “We work hard to hire people who motivate, inspire and grow exceptional teams and we are honored to be recognized for our efforts."

Leaf Group’s diverse portfolio of brands reaches a large and passionate audience of over 58 million across rapidly growing categories, including fitness and wellness, home, art and design, pets, travel, DIY and more. The company’s popular digital publishing and e-commerce platforms include Well+Good, Society6, Saatchi Art, Hunker, Livestrong.com and OnlyInYourState.

Comparably is a workplace culture and compensation monitoring site with a mission to provide more transparent and rewarding workplaces. Comparably’s 2022 “Best Company Leadership'' list is derived from reviews provided by employees who anonymously rated their company on Comparably.com over a 12-month period (from June 2021 to June 2022). The final data set was compiled from 15 million anonymous ratings across 70,000 U.S. companies, large and small.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

