Verizon donates $15K to St. Louis’ Gateway Global to boost workforce development

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinciding with a new local investment of $15,000 and a STEM event today in St. Louis, Verizon is celebrating the completion of a mentoring program with St. Louis nonprofit Gateway Global, whose STEM-based apprenticeship education and workforce development solutions foster entry-level tech jobs, promotions to management and beyond.

Gateway Global focuses on geo-spatial careers, working to prepare youth for the high-quality jobs that will be needed to support the nearly $2 billion National Geo-Spatial Intelligence Agency headquarters under construction in North St. Louis. Mentoring local students throughout the summer, Verizon network team members have shared their career journeys and experiences while working on critical infrastructure.

This afternoon at a Verizon facility in St. Louis, Verizon staff and youth are celebrating the completion of the program to demonstrate technology in action. Students will fly drones and showcase technologies that help drive Verizon’s ultra-fast 5G Network.



“Having Verizon mentors dedicate so much time and effort to our programming has been amazing,” Zekita Armstrong Asuquo, Gateway Global CEO, said. “Our students really appreciated having thought partners to help them think through career pathways in Critical Infrastructure and to give feedback on their CAPSTONE projects. Verizon has shown a true example of how impactful mentorship can be on cultivating the future workforce.”

Establishing a partnership with Gateway Global last year, Verizon is proud to continue to support the work through this new $15,000 investment and related mentor programing.

“We are very proud of our partnership with Gateway Global," said Tupac A. Hunter, director of state and local government affairs for Verizon. “Preparing the most vulnerable among us to not only participate, but thrive in this increasingly digitized economy is vitally important work. And thanks to such a significant investment on the part of the NGA in North St. Louis, we have a once in a life-time opportunity to help launch the type of high-tech careers that will provide economic stability and empowerment in this community for generations to come. This is yet another great example of how Verizon – the network St. Louis relies on – is taking responsibility for our shared future."

