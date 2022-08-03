Regenics Updates Healthcare with Preventative and Regenerative Products and Services

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How many times have patients walked into a hospital and felt at home? How often have they left the doctor's office feeling younger and re-energized? It may sound like fantasy, but this is exactly how clients at Regenics describe their experience. Modern life needs a modern approach to healthcare, and at Regenics Health and Wellness Clinic, there is an array of revolutionary treatments and services to choose from.

Health is more than the absence of disease, but a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being.1 Modern life poses a major challenge to this ideal of health, leaving our bodies, hormones, and metabolism in a state of chronic imbalance. The knock-on effects are a weakened immune system, chronic inflammation, and impaired healing.2

As bodies and minds struggle to adapt to the demands of fast-paced living, healthcare must adapt too. Regenics is that change. Traditionally, providers in the U.S. are paid to treat rather than to prevent disease, but chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and stroke are on the rise and so is the cost of health insurance.3,4 This model of healthcare is unsustainable and does not stop people from becoming patients.

Regenics offers a better solution.

Medical Providers at Regenics believe that Health is not just the absence of disease, but a state of complete wellbeing.

The mission of Regenics is to go beyond treating disease by fully optimizing health and wellness, enabling people to reclaim their lives and live them to their fullest potential. From a clean, modern clinic in Los Angeles, Regenics offers clients an ultra-personalized service combining a full spectrum of preventive and regenerative treatments with wellness management.

Every Regenics treatment plan begins with a comprehensive baseline assessment. This is the foundation on which each client receives a unique blueprint to rewrite the story of their health.

Regenics conducts an array of tests, from blood panels and micronutrient tests to food sensitivity screening and body composition scans. With the results of these tests, an experienced specialist performs a meticulous analysis of every bodily system, down to the molecular level.

No stone is left unturned. Regenics empowers its clients with information about their bodies. They offer the opportunity to spot early signs of diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart diseases and to tailor the intake of micronutrients that play a central role in metabolism and maintenance of health.5

This wealth of information is coupled with the support of leading experts in hormone replacement therapy, preventative medicine, and regenerative treatments, all of which can be combined synergistically for the best outcome.

Once on board, members enjoy on-demand access to therapies that boost health from the inside out. But beauty (and health) is beyond skin deep, and providers at Regenics know this. That's why they offer medical treatments such as Testosterone Optimization Therapy (TRT), Peptide Therapy, and IV drips containing key vitamins and nutrients to boost immunity, cell function and energy levels.

For the more adventurous, Regenics boasts cutting-edge cryotherapy chambers that are normally the preserve of top athletes. Users can benefit from enhanced recovery times, reduced inflammation, and increased circulation. A perfect accompaniment to the bespoke training and weight loss programs on offer.

Beyond all these tests, treatments, and products, Regenics offers something else just as important. Community. Joining Regenics is joining a family. Once on board, specialists work closely with their clients to ensure that they're happy with their plan and meeting their goals. With interactive events, Regenics is a collaborative network that keeps its members motivated and on track.

Regenerative and preventative medicine is the future of health and healthcare. Meanwhile, access to preventative medicine in the U.S. is poor. Despite its well-documented benefits, less than 10% of Americans receive the preventative care they need.7

Regenics is here to change that for the better. And their patients, too.

PR contact: PR@regenics.com







Related Images











Image 1: Regenics Event









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment