CleanSpark Announces July 2022 Bitcoin Mining Update

CleanSpark hit its all-time-high of 13.25 BTC mined per day while monthly production increased by over 13%

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America’s bitcoin miner, today released its unaudited bitcoin mining and operations update for the calendar year-to-date ending July 31, 2022. 

Bitcoin Mining & Operations Update (unaudited)

  • Bitcoin mined in July: 384
  • Calendar year-to-date bitcoin mined: 2,247 
  • Total BTC holdings as of July 31: 519
  • Total BTC converted for operations and growth in July: 426
  • Currently deployed fleet of approximately 30,450 latest-generation bitcoin miners with a total hashrate of 2.9 EH/s 

CleanSpark fully funded growth and operations through the sale of 426 bitcoins in July 2022 at an average of approximately $20,768 per BTC. Sales of BTC equated to proceeds of approximately $8.8 million. July daily BTC mined reached a high of 13.25.

About CleanSpark 

CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s bitcoin miner. Since 2014, we’ve helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we began applying that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark is a Forbes 2022 America's Best Small Company and holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times' List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas. For more information about CleanSpark, please visit our website at www.cleanspark.com

Investor Relations Contact

Matt Schultz
ir@cleanspark.com 

Media Contacts 

Isaac Holyoak                                           
pr@cleanspark.com

BlocksBridge Consulting
Nishant Sharma
cleanspark@blocksbridge.com

 

        








        

            

                

                    
