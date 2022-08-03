Automated Trading Strategies: 4 Compelling Reasons for Family Offices to Request a Free Demo from Us

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the increased visibility of Automated Trading Systems, (ATS), via our press release July 7th, ATS wishes to take this opportunity to innumerate the distinct differences between ourselves and our competitors for both Family Offices and the Wealth Management community.



Unlike so many of our competitors, Automated Trading Strategies' new API product allows availability on all major platforms-no need to open up additional accounts, (with all of the attended paperwork), at other brokerages; Also, Automated Trading Strategies allows you to choose which Exchanges you trade: Nasdaq, S&P, Russell, the Dow, or any combination thereof.

Moreover, unlike many of our competitors, our strategies are updated each week to increase the chance of profitability, coupled of course with multi-year back testing.

Finally, and, unbelievably, not all of our competitors give Weekly strategy performances. We Do. Always Will.

Chief Revenue Officer, James DeMoray, commented, “We are convinced that we offer a superior product line by the use of our API bots, offering the customer multiple choices between Exchanges, as well as both our Weekly strategies updates and our performance data on a weekly basis.”

We invite interested parties to review our website which includes, pricing, weekly strategy performances, and the ability to book a demo.

Website: https://www.automatedtradingstrategies.com

For All Inquiries: Mark Gilbert, Magellan FIN. Mgilbert@magellanfin.com

(317) 361-2392