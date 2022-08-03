Isracann Biosciences Announces Closing of First Tranche of $0.05 Unit Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ISCNF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 4,679,600 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $233,980 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.055 per Warrant Share for 48 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering toward product development and general operations.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws ending on December 3, 2022.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE: IPOT) (XFRA: A2PT0E) (OTC: ISCNF)

Isracann is a multidisciplinary cannabis focused producer and product developer with Israeli-based cannabis production farm assets and a Canadian natural health medicine development and production arm. Concurrently focused on initial retail sales in Canada and in becoming a premier cannabis producer offering low-cost domestic Israeli production, the Company aims to commercialize natural health medicines in Canada and to leverage agreements within Israel for import/export opportunities and medicinal marijuana cultivation. For more information visit: www.isracann.com.

